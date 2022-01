Meat Loaf’s amazing career spanned over six decades. He won a Grammy, performed on Broadway and acted alongside Brad Pitt. Find out more about the legend here. The rock music world has lost a legend. Meat Loaf passed away on Thursday (January 20) at the age of 74. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” his family wrote on Facebook. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO