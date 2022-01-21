ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/21/22

By Andrew Mearns
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, all. If you’re looking for news of encouragement, there is another MLB/MLBPA meeting on the schedule for Monday. So enjoy your weekends and maybe something nice will happen then...

CBS Sports

Five MLB trades we'd like to see after the lockout, including Yankees and Phillies blockbusters

It has been seven weeks since the owners' lockout brought the hot stove season to a halt. Before the lockout we saw a free-agent signing frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen in baseball. Much like the MLB season itself, the offseason is usually a marathon, not a sprint, with moves trickling in throughout the winter. This year 25 of the top 50 free agents quickly signed, many within the days leading up to the lockout. It was a fun and hectic few days.
MLB
FanSided

Ex-Red Sox star rips Yankees’ Gerrit Cole for playoff performances

The New York Yankees — and Gerrit Cole — saw their October plans end way too early in 2021 at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. Cole’s Wild Card Game performance was certainly uncharacteristically terrible and rather indefensible, but to judge the totality of his work by that one game would be a bizarre miscalculation.
MLB
FanSided

Braves should be worried after latest Yankees-Freddie Freeman report

The Atlanta Braves have plenty to be worried about in the Freddie Freeman chase, especially because there’s nothing they can do at the moment. Freeman remains a free agent thanks to the lockout, which prevents teams like the Braves from consulting with players. The top first baseman on the open market — and one of the best players in all of baseball — Freeman is sure to demand a lucrative contract when he is allowed to sign.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Didi Gregorius is still active, but deserves spot on complementary greats squad

The position player selection process for our starting lineup with this all-time team of complementary greats is almost complete. Let’s take a step back and recap who’s already in the squad. C - Elston Howard. 1B - Bill Skowron. 2B - Willie Randolph. 3B - Frank “Home Run”...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Shoots Down Joey Gallo Trade Proposal

Former general manager Jim Bowden evaluated some trade proposals in a piece this week at The Athletic, a list of hypothetical deals pitched by fans that included the Yankees two different times. The first proposal—sending Matt Olson from Oakland to the Bronx for a package of prospects—had some promise. The...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How the Yankees can get creative with Luis Severino in 2022

We have said countless times in this space that the Yankees need to bring in some pitching reinforcement. Their current depth situation is far from ideal, especially considering the questions surrounding several pieces of the rotation. Jameson Taillon underwent ankle surgery in October, Domingo Germán has long been inconsistent, Deivi García took several steps back in 2021, and Clarke Schmidt spent months on the shelf with a forearm injury.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Will the Yankees avoid spending this offseason due to Aaron Judge’s looming free agency?

With the clock ticking down to the expiry of the most recent CBA, impact free agents flew off the board in a frenzy the likes of which few saw coming. Teams looked to upgrade their rosters early in order to avoid the signing scramble that is sure to come in the brief period between the lifting of the lockout and that start of next season. Surety is a valuable commodity, uncertainty a terror in the night.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/21/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: After Major League Baseball made an “offer” to the players’ union last week — the first meeting between the two sides since the lockout needlessly began — it was reported the other day that the MLBPA was in the process of preparing a counteroffer. Now, we know the date that the offer will be presented to the owners’ representatives: this coming Monday, January 24th. Marking just the second meeting between the two sides on the core economics issues, it does represent an iota of progress. Just don’t expect the owners to be all that thrilled about it, either.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Comparing the first contract years of Gerrit Cole and CC Sabathia

When it comes to mega contracts for New York Yankees pitchers, two obviously stand out in recent memory in the deals for CC Sabathia and Gerrit Cole. Both were signed with similar aims in mind: to provide an ace with Cy Young-caliber pedigree and proven success to lead a rotation that needed a lot of a support, and return the Yankees to the World Series after a long period without one. It’s a given that contracts like the two of those come with huge expectations. How did Cole’s initial season with the Yankees compare to CC’s?
MLB
FanSided

Projecting Yankees’ free agent contracts after MLB Lockout ends

Believe us or not, but the New York Yankees are going to have to sign some free agents when the 2021-22 offseason resumes. Are we promising they’re going to hit the upper tier and fill their shortstop hole for a decade to come? No. Absolutely not. But we are pledging they’re going to do something — there are too many current roster holes for them not to.
NFL
FanSided

Ranking Carlos Correa’s 6 potential suitors after Scott Boras hire

Where is Carlos Correa’s preferred destination after switching agents? Adding Scott Boras to the mix makes a major difference right away. Correa’s contract expectations skyrocketed immediately after adding Scott Boras to the mix. Boras clients rarely take less than what they deserve, MLB lockout or not. As one of the most outspoken agents in baseball, Boras can sway the market to his favor, and expect him to do just that after adding a player like Correa to his rolodex.
MLB

