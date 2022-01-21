Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/21/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: After Major League Baseball made an “offer” to the players’ union last week — the first meeting between the two sides since the lockout needlessly began — it was reported the other day that the MLBPA was in the process of preparing a counteroffer. Now, we know the date that the offer will be presented to the owners’ representatives: this coming Monday, January 24th. Marking just the second meeting between the two sides on the core economics issues, it does represent an iota of progress. Just don’t expect the owners to be all that thrilled about it, either.

