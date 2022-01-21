ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-South temp service manager allegedly embezzled over $500K, faces 20 counts of identity theft

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former manager of a Memphis temp service is facing 20 counts of identity theft and other charges after embezzling $500,000 from the company.

According to an affidavit, Rodrigues Bell worked for 500 Diverse Staffing Services Inc. from October 2018 to March 2021.

He was hired as a manager and had access to employee applications and time cards.

An audit revealed Bell embezzled over $500,000.

Computer and other records showed he used personal identifying information previous applicants, fraudulently established them as employees, manually clocked them in and out and funneled their pay to himself, police said.

Bell allegedly opened 39 different bank accounts at different banks in the names of 20 fraudulent employees.

Banking records showed money from those accounts was then deposited into Bell’s personal account at Capitol One, according to the affidavit.

At least 16 debit cards were issued for the fraudulent identities.

He is charged with 20 counts of Identity Theft, 16 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Debit/Credit Card, Theft of Property and Embezzlement $250,000 or more, records show.

Brian Delavega
1d ago

This might’ve worked back in the 70’s and 80’s but now there are to many ways for ppl to find out. Especially if they get a W2 for somewhere they never worked.

protocalmemphis
1d ago

Slap on the hand if they do not go to court to prosecute him. Tragic how he took advantage of temp employees & the company.

