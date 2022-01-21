Scouting Reports: Harper Creek looks to stay on top in I-8

Scouting reports for all the key prep basketball games in the Battle Creek readership area:

Boys

Battle Creek Central (6-3)

Next: at Kalamazoo Central (Late Thursday); vs. Harper Creek, Tuesday

Scouting Report: Heading into a rivalry game against Kalamazoo Central, BCC has four of the last five outings. The challenge for the Bearcats will be to keep their legs strong as BCC is playing three games in four days this week. City rival Harper Creek is next. There will be a lot quickness in the backcourt of both teams with Harper Creek's Chris Castle and Julion McCray matching up with BCC's Kylon Wilson and Kierre Young.

Harper Creek (7-2)

Next: at Coldwater, Friday; at BCC, Tuesday

Scouting Report: Harper Creek is in the meat of its schedule and is in the middle of a stretch where it will play three emotional games in the matter of four outings. After a big win over city rival Pennfield last Friday, Harper Creek will play Coldwater in a battle of first place teams this week. The Beavers will follow that with another city rivalry game at the Fieldhouse on Tuesday against BCC. With much of the same roster back for both teams, Coldwater might remember getting upset by Harper Creek in the final game of the regular season last year to spoil the Cardinals outside chances at a share of the league crown.

Lakeview (3-7)

Next: at Loy Norrix, Friday; at Portage Central, Tuesday

Scouting Report: It might be a good time for Lakeview to go on the road and take an "us-against-the-world" mentality as the Spartans have lost four straight. Lakeview gets a chance to do just that with two winnable road contests next against 3-4 Loy Norrix and 5-4 Portage Central. Norrix has lost four of its last five games.

Pennfield (7-2)

Scouting Report: Pennfield opened the season with seven straight wins and earned a No. 7 ranking in the first Associated Press poll of the season for Division 2. However, the Panthers have dropped two straight against the top teams in the Interstate 8 Conference — Harper Creek and Coldwater. Both losses saw the Panthers' lowest offensive point total of the season. Pennfield will look to get right with two straight road games against two teams in the bottom half of the league — Hastings and Jackson Northwest.

St. Philip (3-4)

Next: vs. NA-Jerome, Friday; vs. Climax-Scotts, Monday

Scouting Report: By the time St. Philip takes the court, it will be 10 days between games as the program is fighting illness. The Tigers will host winless North Adams-Jerome on Friday, which should be a win. However, St. Philip has to fight against overlooking NA-Jerome with a makeup game with rival Climax-Scotts next on Monday. The Tigers were swept by C-S last season.

Calhoun Christian (6-2)

Next: at Libertas Christian (Late Thursday); at Barry County Christian, Tuesday

Scouting Report: The Cougars beat Libertas Christian earlier in the season 70-45 and after Thursday's contest, Calhoun Christian should be taking a three-game winning streak on the road to see a Barry County Christian team that has lost three straight.

Girls

Battle Creek Central (3-5)

Next: vs. Kal. Central (Late Thursday); vs. St. Joseph, Jan. 28

Scouting Report: Due to illness and other factors, BCC only had five players dressed on Tuesday, but still came away with its second straight win. It will be a challenge for the short-handed Bearcats to continue that success against one of the top teams in the league in second-place Kalamazoo Central.

Harper Creek (3-8)

Next: vs. Coldwater, Friday; vs. Parma Western, Jan. 28

Scouting Report: After losing seven straight, the Beavers have stacked two straight wins, taking advantage of the schedule as they faced the two teams below them in the Interstate 8 Conference in Pennfield and Lumen Christi. Harper Creek could be hitting its stride, having its highest point total of the year with 63 in Tuesday's win.

Lakeview (9-0)

Next: vs. Loy Norrix (Late Thursday, ppd); vs. Portage Central, Tuesday

Scouting Report: Lakeview remains undefeated despite an uneven schedule that has seen three of the last five scheduled games postponed or canceled. When the Spartans host Portage Central (8-2), one of the top threats to their first place standing next Tuesday, it will have been 11 days since the last time they took the court.

Pennfield (4-7)

Next: vs. Hastings, Friday; vs. Springport, Tuesday

Scouting Report: Fighting injuries, Pennfield has stumbled as of late and has lost five straight after a 4-2 start to the season. It will be a challenge to get back on the winning side with a game against a Hastings team that has won three of its last four, only falling to undefeated Parma Western.

St. Philip (4-2)

Next: at NA-Jerome, (Late Thursday); vs. Climax-Scotts, Monday

Scouting Report: Due to illness and scheduling conflicts, by the time St. Philp enters a key rivalry game against Climax-Scotts on Monday, the Tigers will have only played once in the last 17 days.

Calhoun Christian (6-2)

Next: at Libertas Christian (Late Thursday); at Michigan Lutheran, Monday

Scouting Report: Calhoun Christian played a Libertas Christian team late Thursday that it had beaten by 50 points earlier in the year. Following that, the Cougars will see a Michigan Lutheran team that lost to that same Libertas Christian team last week.