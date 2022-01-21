Tim Benz: Mike Tomlin says 'all options are on the table' for a new quarterback. Let's hope he means it

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is saying that “all options are on the table” for the franchise at quarterback next year. It sure feels like either of the team’s current backups — Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins — will be the man under center to replace Ben Roethlisberger, though.

At least at the start of 2022.

That may even be the case if they draft a quarterback in the first round. Which, according to some early mock draft boards, is possible.

BetOnline.ag posted some odds on who would be the team’s opening day starter under center.

• Rudolph 11/4

• Derek Carr (Las Vegas) 7/1

• Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco) 15/2

• Jameis Winston (New Orleans) 9/1

• Kenny Pickett (Pitt) 9/1

• Haskins 10/1

A pair of other veterans, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Fitzpatrick, are next at 11/1. Other potential rookies besides Pickett included Mississippi’s Matt Corral (12/1), Liberty’s Malik Willis (14/1), Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder (15/1) and North Carolina’s Sam Howell (18/1).

Former Super Bowl champions Russell Wilson (12/1) of the Seattle Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers (16/1) of the Green Bay Packers are also on the list. Those two veterans may be on the move from their current organizations after this season.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the longest shot on the board at 25/1.

I’ve always been in the Rodgers-Wilson-Carr camp. If you are a playoff team (and technically the Steelers were) and you need a quarterback, go get one of those guys if they are available. Worry about a long-term rebuild after they are gone.

Carr is only 30. I bet Wilson (33) and Rodgers (38) each have at least four years left. Let’s be honest, watching Rodgers move and throw at 38 is much different than Roethlisberger’s 39. He’ll probably win a fourth NFL MVP award this year.

You’ll be surprised how much easier the current rebuild will be when those guys make the current offensive players around them better. The defense, too, by keeping that unit off the field by converting an occasional third down pass beyond the sticks.

If the cost of acquiring one of those three players is too high in terms of either draft picks or dollars (or both) to work out a manageable contract, then oh well. It’s too high.

But, if the Steelers are outbid, I hope the highest bidding team is seriously stupid in its spending. Because I think the Steelers should be aggressive in their pursuit of one of those three quarterbacks.

I know. I know. “The Steelers never do stuff like that.”

Well, they also usually don’t trade up into the top 10 of the first round. They did that for Devin Bush.

They don’t give away first-round picks in-season to get a safety. Yet they did so with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

They don’t act late on veteran names in free agency or on the trade market. Until they have in recent years with Joe Haden, Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram and Joe Schobert.

The further this team has gotten away from being a Super Bowl contender, the clearer it has become to them that they may need to supplement some holes on their roster.

Replacing a future Hall of Fame quarterback is a big hole. So, I’d rather replace one with another future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. Or a former All-Pro in Wilson. Or a former Pro Bowler in Carr.

If the likes of Rodgers, Wilson and Carr stay put or go elsewhere, I’d consider drafting Pickett or Corral. But if the Steelers are going to do that, just trade Rudolph and have Haskins compete with the rookie. Because that would be putting Rudolph in a ridiculously unfair spot.

Regardless of circumstances, the whole city is going to pounce on the guy after his first interception. If a first-round quarterback is waiting in the wings, that is going to be all the worse. The best thing Rudolph has going with the fans right now is that the next best option is Haskins, and most of Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to be too excited about him either.

The odds board is right about Rudolph—he should be the favorite. That’s the most likely scenario. In fact, I’d move Haskins up to the second slot. Because I don’t think they’ll get Carr, Wilson or Rodgers. Pickett probably will be off the draft board by the time the Steelers pick. And I just have no interest in Garoppolo or Winston.

Rudolph and/or Haskins as the likely starter in Pittsburgh is, in a word, uninspiring.

Want some other words? How about conservative? Safe? Easy? Expeditious? Cheap?

If the Rudolph-Haskins approach doesn’t work out in 2022, the Steelers could go bold in 2023. After, presumably, they address some other needs while leaving quarterback status quo.

What’s the worst that can happen? They fail to win a playoff game? Gee, what’s that like? I suppose we are all used to that by now. What’s six years versus five, anyway?

Just so long as they don’t have a losing record. Did you know Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record? Are you guys aware of that? Have you ever heard that one?

If they go with Haskins or Rudolph, though, don’t be surprised if that changes.