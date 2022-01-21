What if COVID doesn’t go away? How Georgians are trying to get on with their lives
By Bo Emerson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 day ago
Susan Nefzger knows the pandemic is far from over. But she’s no longer willing to put her life, plans — and dream vacations — on hold. Over Christmas break, when many were hiding from the surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, Nefzger, 60, was traveling to Paris to spend time...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, says that the coronavirus pandemic won't end with the elimination of the virus. Instead, he says that a less dangerous and disruptive strain of the virus will likely take hold and become endemic. Speaking Monday at the World Economic Forum's Davos...
Top doctors at six of metro Atlanta’s largest hospital groups made extraordinary pleas on Thursday for Georgians to get vaccinated and take steps to reduce coronavirus infections to ensure emergency rooms and hospitals can care for people most in need. In an hourlong briefing, the hospital leaders spoke of...
The current surge in omicron cases is expected to last another two to three weeks, but that does not mean the virus is going away, a UAB epidemiologist said Tuesday. Dr. Suzanne Judd, professor and epidemiologist in the UAB School of Public Health, said she doesn’t know when the next surge in COVID-19 will come, but she’s pretty sure we’ll have one.
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
For more than a month, the state’s second-largest school district did not post data on coronavirus case counts among employees and staff. On Friday, the Cobb County School District resumed its weekly reports — the first posted since Dec. 17. The district reported 1,856 coronavirus cases for the week ending Jan. 21.
Georgia health care leaders warn new variant is overwhelming hospitals. Omicron is taking aim at children, as seen in increasing admissions to local hospitals. “Omicron has really disproportionally affected children and, more than the alpha or the delta surge, we are really facing a tremendous challenge in taking care of children,” said Dr. Andi Shane, division chief for pediatric infectious disease at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University.
Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health on Thursday—for the first time—made a distinction between COVID-19 patients hospitalized with "primary" and "incidental" cases. Boston 25, citing the newly released data, reported that 49% of the state’s 3,187 patients-- hospitalized on Jan. 18--were there because of another matter and diagnosed...
Cobb County officials on Sunday will distribute 1,000 free COVID test kits to residents at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, after an event planned on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was canceled due to wintry weather. The available kits are a small fraction of the 60,000 the county purchased...
In a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found approximately two-thirds of COVID-19 patients aged 12-17 were obese, and the length of stay in the hospital was twice that of non-obese adolescents.
Parts of northwest Georgia near the Tennessee border were rattled by a small earthquake late Thursday. The 2.9 magnitude quake was reported about 11:45 p.m. in the Chattahoochee National Forest just north of Eton in Murray County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake reached a depth of about 9 miles.
Eight religious leaders have signed a letter to Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona demanding they explain their opposition to changing the legislative filibuster that has impeded action on voting rights legislation. The letter, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said the Republican party is not...
That’s the district’s highest weekly case count of the 2021-2022 school year. Gwinnett County Public Schools’ latest COVID-19 reports show that last week the district reached its highest weekly case total for the 2021-2022 school year. The district — the state’s largest — reported 2,528 cases: 2,176...
Critical race theory is a decades-old concept used typically in higher education to examine how racism has shaped society. CRT, as it is known, does not focus on the behavior of individuals. Rather, it examines how race has shaped culture, legal systems and policies to produce unequal outcomes. Educators in...
The Stonecrest Development Authority has not met in a year, has no records and has a distanced relationship to the city government. Excitement was high in Stonecrest three years ago. The city’s first mayor and newly founded development authority brokered a $700 million bond deal with businessman, philanthropist and political...
One of the questions I’m most frequently asked when I’m lecturing on genealogy research is whether people can prove their Native American ancestry through DNA testing. In a newly released book, “DNA for Native American Genealogy,” Roberta Estes covers all the questions people might have in her very thorough approach to the subject. Estes is a noted DNA speaker and blogger at DNA-explained.com, a scientist and has written for the nativeheritageproject.com. The introduction in this 190-page, softcover book sets the tone by laying out why you need to read the entire book to understand what can and cannot be proven. In chapter one, Estes answers “Can DNA Results Identify a Tribe?” She also discusses common family lore and what can be believed. Among the other issues examined in the book are ethnicity and population genetics, DNA testing companies and what they offer that researchers must use in their quest and the haplogroups associated with Native Americans.
Rahel Tsada made it into a metro Atlanta domestic violence shelter when there was still space. It was late 2019, and the mother of two was pregnant with her third and desperate to leave the children’s father. He’d kept her from fleeing his abuse, she said, by hiding her green card, passport, other important documents and family photos. Tsada, a native of Ethiopia, needed the documents to work or to rent an apartment.
Airbnb, the online platform for listing vacation rentals, will open its first Atlanta office in a new development in the west Midtown area. Airbnb will open an office later this year at the Interlock, “subject to pandemic conditions,” the company said in a news release. The Interlock is a mixed-use development at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road that includes office space, retail and residential units. The new Airbnb office is affiliated with Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Ventures, a group that helps student and faculty entrepreneurs launch start-up businesses.
Comments / 0