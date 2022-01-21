ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What if COVID doesn’t go away? How Georgians are trying to get on with their lives

By Bo Emerson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Susan Nefzger knows the pandemic is far from over. But she’s no longer willing to put her life, plans — and dream vacations — on hold. Over Christmas break, when many were hiding from the surge of the highly contagious omicron variant, Nefzger, 60, was traveling to Paris to spend time...

