What if COVID doesn’t go away? How Georgians are trying to get on with their lives

One of the questions I’m most frequently asked when I’m lecturing on genealogy research is whether people can prove their Native American ancestry through DNA testing. In a newly released book, “DNA for Native American Genealogy,” Roberta Estes covers all the questions people might have in her very thorough approach to the subject. Estes is a noted DNA speaker and blogger at DNA-explained.com, a scientist and has written for the nativeheritageproject.com. The introduction in this 190-page, softcover book sets the tone by laying out why you need to read the entire book to understand what can and cannot be proven. In chapter one, Estes answers “Can DNA Results Identify a Tribe?” She also discusses common family lore and what can be believed. Among the other issues examined in the book are ethnicity and population genetics, DNA testing companies and what they offer that researchers must use in their quest and the haplogroups associated with Native Americans.

