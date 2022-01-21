ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bournemouth waiting on Philip Billing ahead of Hull game

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will make a late call on the fitness of Philip Billing ahead of his side’s Championship clash against Hull.

Midfielder Billing was absent for Bournemouth’s defeat at Luton last weekend, but could be available for the visit of the Tigers.

Ethan Laird, on loan from Manchester United, remains sidelined.

But Jordan Zemura is set to feature after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Hull boss Grant McCann is expected to be without a long list of players once again for his side’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Mallik Wilks (foot), Alfie Jones (hamstring), Lewie Coyle, Andy Cannon (both ankle), Josh Emmanuel (illness) and Callum Elder (groin) all remain unavailable.

Jones, Coyle, Cannon and Elder are hoping to return next month, but Wilks’ metatarsal injury will keep him sidelined for eight weeks.

The Tigers will be bidding to build on their impressive midweek victory against Blackburn.

