STERLING – The Sterling Invitational boys top overall seed Southeast of Saline Trojans came into the tournament thinking championship, but they came away with a dominant third place finish over Kingman Eagles 76-54 Friday Sterling College to propel their season record to 7-3. It was a bit of a slow start for the Trojans, who were coming off a disappointing loss in the semifinals. The 3-7 Eagles came to play early and led 18-17 after the first quarter, but...

STERLING, KS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO