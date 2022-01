Oliver Hudson revealed it was his mom Goldie Hawn who convinced him to propose to now-wife Erinn Bartlett. Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, and the pair have been candid about never feeling that marriage was necessary for their relationship. While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, Hudson said he was all for his famous mom's mindset on the matter of matrimony, but she was the one who encouraged him to get engaged.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO