Tallahassee, FL

Breaking down the board: FSU OL recruiting in 2023

By Josh Newberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins has done an impressive job re-shaping the position since arriving in Tallahassee. The offensive line has been a thorn in the side of FSU fans for years now, but Atkins is doing something about it. Despite an up-and-down year this past season,...

Previewing a loaded Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The 7-on-7 season unofficially kicks off this weekend with the annual Battle Miami tournament. The two-day competition, which is drawing close 40 teams from around the country, has quickly turned into one of the biggest events of the offseason as it has served as a proving ground from a number of high-profile prospects while at the same time also giving unknown recruits an avenue to make a name for themselves.
247Sports

Five notable 2023 offers ECU sent out this week

WR Markell Quick (Hough/Cornelius, N.C.) ECU pulled one of its top players in the 2022 class from Hough in the form of cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray, who’s already enrolled in school in Greenville. Quick is the latest Hough product to get an ECU offer. He could end up playing receiver or defensive back at the next level. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder has good speed and showcases the ability on tape to make plays down the field well. Old Dominion is his other offer at this time. East Carolina has also offered fellow Hough 2023 product Branden Palmer.
247Sports

Notre Dame Offer Report: 4-star RB Stacy Gage

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star running back Stacy Gage is arguably the top player at his position in the country from the class of 2024. Notre Dame is the latest to offer the 5-11, 200-pounder. Here is your Irish Illustrated offer report. Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn,...
Louisville football set to host around 20 visitors on Saturday

The University of Louisville football staff has been out on the recruiting trail all week. And now the staff is back in town and ready to host some prospects. The U of L staff is expecting ar0und 20 prospects on campus tomorrow for unofficial visits. The prospects will attend the U of L-Notre Dame basketball game, spend time with the staff and do a photoshoot.
Florida State defender Jermaine Johnson poised for big payday after breakout 2021 season

Florida State’s coaching staff thought that Georgia transfer defensive end Jermaine Johnson could be a major difference-maker for them in 2021. But Johnson may have exceeded even the highest expectations. Johnson was terrific for the Seminoles' defense. He finished with 70 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and two defended passes. And now, he’s set himself up for a big payday.
Joshua Thomson official as Director of Football Operations

A little bit of an anticipated announcement came Friday evening as Florida head coach Billy Napier announced the hiring of Joshua Johnson as Florida’s director of football operations. Coach Johnson was seen next to Napier at a basketball game in Gainesville a couple of weeks ago. Thompson comes to...
Roundtable: Transfer portal hauls we love

As college football heads into the offseason, the transfer portal is rightfully taking over the headlines. As new names continue to enter, some players are already landing with their new homes. These portal commitments are massive and can change the outlook of a roster, season or even conference race. With...
Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball at Florida State

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at the Watsco Center on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC, No. 59 Kenpom) is looking to avenge its only loss since November when it fell 65-64 at Florida State (12-5, 5-2, No. 53 Kenpom) last week and will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the series... Miami has won 10 of 11 including wins over Duke and North Carolina to sandwich the loss to FSU, which enters on a five-game winning streak and has won seven of eight... First place in the ACC is on the line as Miami enters first with Florida State just one game back. Neither team is ranked, but both could enter the AP Top 25 next week with a victory... Miami has not been ranked since 2018 while Florida State was ranked in the preseason poll... Miami enters the game 20th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.5) and 165th in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.4), 1st and 13th in conference games, while Florida State is 81st nationally in offense (108.3) and 47th in defense (95.3), 11th and 5th in conference games.
Five keys for Miami against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to avenge their only loss since November when they host Florida State on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC) enters the game winning 10 of its last 11 and in first place in the ACC while Florida State (12-5, 5-2) is just one game back.
College GameDay analysts weigh in on Miami-Florida State battle

The ACC-leading Miami Hurricanes host second-place Florida State looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC) lost 65-64 at Florida State (12-5, 4-2) on Jan. 11. The two square off again in Coral Gables on Saturday (2:00 p.m., ESPN). “You’re talking about responding when...
If I had to predict right now...

The Ohio State staff is still doing a bit of work to finish off their No. 4 ranked 2022 recruiting class and they are also doing a lot of work on 2023 and 2024 recruiting. The staff welcomed in many great prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes in June, the last week of July and then during the football season.
How to Watch: No. 24 Tennessee vs. No. 13 LSU

It was only two weeks ago that LSU took care of Tennessee inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Now the Vols get another shot at the Tigers in tonight’s 6 p.m. Eastern Time start at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be televised by ESPN. Karl Ravech...
Castleton status still unknown as Gators take on Vandy

It’s a long rough week and a half ahead and to start it without your best player makes It worse, but that is what Mike White and the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) are going to do. Castleton missed the Gators win over Mississippi State on Wednesday and the prognosis doesn’t look great for the senior big man. Florida tips it off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) Saturday at 1 pm on the SEC Network and it isn’t likely that Castleton will play.
Arizona signee Jonah Savaiinaea has seen his stock soar at the Polynesian Bowl

Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis offensive lineman and Arizona signee Jonah Savaiinaea has been one of the big surprises at this year's Polynesian Bowl. If we had to pick one player from the Poly Bowl who helped their stock the most this week, it would be Savaiinaea. He came in to the camp with an 83 Rating but that will change dramatically when the final rankings for the '22 class come out later this month.
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Georgia

South Carolina returns home to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. Both teams are coming off of a loss as the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4) fell to Arkansas 75-59 on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. The Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5) lost to Auburn 83-60 on Wednesday night on the road.
Alabama's defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft has passed and a number of players have either entered the draft, entered the transfer portal or elected to return to school for another season. With several Alabama players making their decisions public over the last week, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted to start the offseason?
Picks, predictions for No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky

In what Bruce Pearl called the "biggest home game since I've been coaching" at Auburn, the No. 2 Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) host No. 12 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) in a battle for supremacy atop the conference heading into the second half of SEC play. Auburn students camped out in front of the arena more than 24 hours in advance, and the cheapest seat in the building would run you close to $500.
