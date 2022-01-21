ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream from anywhere using the MCaster Live portable live streaming mixer

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Streamers looking to go mobile and stream from anywhere may be interested in a new piece of kit created by the team at Mackie in the form of the MCaster Live portable live streaming mixer. The new streaming mixer will be available towards the end of this month early next during...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

GeekyGadgets

Deals: Video Editor Pro Lifetime License, save 42%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Video Editor Pro Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Video Editor Pro Lifetime License is available in our deals to store $19.99, it normally retails fr $35 and there is a version available for both the Mac and the PC.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Google Play Games are available on Windows in three-countries

Here’s some good news. You can now play Google Play Games on Windows, but only if you live in the right countries. This is because Google has launched a beta offering access to “popular” Play Games titles on Windows PCs in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. If you get in on the beta, you can check out titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Summoners War without needing an Android phone or Chromebook to play. You can take advantage of the larger screen and extra input options which is nice, and your progress will still sync across platforms too.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Charge anything with the TOPA wireless portable power station

TOPA is a small compact powerful yet portable power station that not only offers wireless charging for your iPhone, Airpods and more but is also equipped with a standard 110V-240V plug socket allowing you to plug your power adapters directly into the power station. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $139 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
