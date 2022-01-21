Driver killed in crash with lorry on A90 near Inchture

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.The collision happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee at around 2.15pm on Thursday.Police said the 27-year old man driving the Citroen C1 car, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.The HGV driver was not injured.We are appealing following a fatal crash on the A90 eastbound near Inchture at around 2.15pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 involving a white Citroen C1 and an HGV lorry.The 27yo male driver and sole occupant of the Citroen C1 died at the...
