ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver killed in crash with lorry on A90 near Inchture

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old man has died after his car collided with a lorry on the A90 near Inchture in Perth...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

A10 crash: Family say no-one cares about motorcyclist collision

The wife of a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash has criticised the lack of police investigation and said "no-one cares that it happened". Andrew Giles spent nearly six weeks in hospital after a crash on the A10 near Milton, Cambridgeshire in April. His wife Kaye felt "let down" after...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lorry#Perth And Kinross#Hgv#Carriageway#Citroen#Traffic Accident#A90
nbc15.com

Name released of pair killed in crash near Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol released the names of the two Portage residents killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash along Hwy. 33 in Columbia Co. According to an updated WPS statement, Christina Hileman, 37, and Jekoby Hopkins, 25, were both found dead in their sedan, which caught fire after colliding with two oncoming semis shortly after noon.
MADISON, WI
WKRG News 5

Atmore man killed in crash near Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 19 that resulted in the death of one man.  Calvin L. Johnson, 69, was killed in a crash while driving down U.S. Highway 31, about five miles west of Flomaton, according to a news release from ALEA.  […]
FLOMATON, AL
yourcentralvalley.com

Driver killed in fatal vehicle crash in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is dead after a fatal accident in east Coalinga. On Jan. 14 on Jayne avenue near Enterprise parkway, a man driving a Honda eastbound swerved onto the dirt shoulder to distance himself from oncoming traffic. After doing so, according to police, the man...
COALINGA, CA
KFVS12

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Wednesday night, January 19. First responders were called to the crash on Old Highway 13, just east of Country Club Road, in rural Murphysboro at 9:31 p.m. According to the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Health Services
wchstv.com

Man killed in crash near Pomeroy on Saturday

POMEROY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man was killed in a crash Saturday morning near Pomeroy. Matthew Durham, 42, of Pomeroy, died after a single-vehicle crash on Side Hill Road, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said they found Durham’s vehicle on its roof...
POMEROY, OH
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in crash near Wendell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at approximately 5:53 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash eastbound I84 at milepost 150, approximately seven miles west of Wendell. A 54-year-old female from Wendell was westbound I84 at milepost 150 in a...
WENDELL, ID
The Independent

Passenger flown to hospital after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A passenger has been flown to hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below. The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger had to be cut free.Bad one in bowburn Durham avoid A1 pic.twitter.com/4G0JNDyVIz— Lee C⚓ (@CivvyWAFU) January 21, 2022No other injuries have been reported, police said.The...
ACCIDENTS
L'Observateur

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Washington Parish Crash

Angie – Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on January 09, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a three vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 south of Angie in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Brian Nichols of Angie. The initial investigation revealed...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
delmartimes.net

Driver dead in solo rollover crash near Torrey Pines golf course

A motorist in his 30s was killed early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, when the vehicle he was driving veered off North Torrey Pines Road near the Torrey Pines golf course and struck a tree. The man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi southbound on North Torrey Pines Road near Callan Street...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Driver, 27, Killed In Laurel Crash

A 27-year-old driver died in a Howard County crash Thursday, authorities said. Rony Sibrian was behind the wheel of a 2002 Toyota Avalon heading south on Route 29 when he left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned around 5:05 p.m. in Laurel, county police said. Sibrian, of Silver Spring,...
LAUREL, MD
fox2detroit.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes on side of I-96 near Lansing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police said they believe a man was drunk when he drove off eastbound I-96 and crashed Saturday in Ingham County. The 30-year-old Mason man was the only one in his vehicle when he crashed along the freeway near the Okemos Road exit, east of Lansing.
LANSING, MI
KYTV

Crash kills pedestrian near Willow Springs, Mo.

NEAR WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pedestrian near Willow Springs. Marilyn McReynolds, 72, died in the crash on Missouri 76 shortly before noon Tuesday. Investigators say McReynolds walked onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. She later died...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
The Independent

Man dies following crash involving car and lorry

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.The collision happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee at around 2.15pm on Thursday.Police said the 27-year old man driving the Citroen C1 car, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.The HGV driver was not injured.We are appealing following a fatal crash on the A90 eastbound near Inchture at around 2.15pm on Thursday, 20 January, 2022 involving a white Citroen C1 and an HGV lorry.The 27yo male driver and sole occupant of the Citroen C1 died at the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

A1(M) Sawtry crash: Driver killed as he gets out of car

A man died after he was hit by a lorry as he emerged from his car after colliding with crash barriers. Nathan Thomas Morris, 29, was struck and killed on the A1(M) near Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, just before 07:00 GMT on Monday. Mr Morris, of Plodder Lane, Farnworth, Bolton, was getting...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy