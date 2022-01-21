ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Pedestrian killed in Youngstown hit-and-run crash

By Michael Reiner, Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNsSV_0drqKq3500

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was killed after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Police say that it happened in the 700 block of E. Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

Police respond to large fight at local Texas Roadhouse

A WKBN producer saw it and called 911, though it was too dark for her to tell what kind of car hit the man.

Reports say the 57-year-old man was walking in the westbound lane of Midlothian Boulevard when he was hit. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center’s emergency room where he later died.

Both the Youngstown and Boardman police departments were on the scene.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Youngstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit at 330-742-8929 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Texas Roadhouse#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy