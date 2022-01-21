Pedestrian killed in Youngstown hit-and-run crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was killed after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Police say that it happened in the 700 block of E. Midlothian Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m.

A WKBN producer saw it and called 911, though it was too dark for her to tell what kind of car hit the man.

Reports say the 57-year-old man was walking in the westbound lane of Midlothian Boulevard when he was hit. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center’s emergency room where he later died.

Both the Youngstown and Boardman police departments were on the scene.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Youngstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit at 330-742-8929 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

