The world knows SARS-CoV-2 intimately now, but there are more than 200 virus species capable of infecting humans and causing disease. And they all want to do the same thing: invade the host cells, hijack each cell’s machinery and reproduce. The human immune response system has numerous levels of robust defense, but many invading pathogens — as we are seeing now with the omicron variant — have a way to break through.

