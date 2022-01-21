Chevrolet takes steps to stop shady dealers

Ford's last three new vehicles have all been big hits, and every one of them — the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and Maverick — has resulted in reservation holders and shoppers writing stories on the Internet about regrettable interactions with dealerships. The sad tales have most often centered on dealer markups, but plenty also described being asked to pay more money to hold a reservation or one's place in line. With the 2022 Ford Lightning electric pickup on the way to dealers in a few months, Ford is trying to put a stop to shenanigans. Admittedly, dealer franchise laws severely limit Ford's ability to influence how the dealer treats the customer, but the automaker is going as far as it can within those restrictions. As posted on the F150gen14 forum and then removed by Ford's request, the company's VP of sales for the U.S. and Canada sent a note to all of its dealers that began, "It has come to our attention that a limited number of dealerships are interacting with customers in a manner that is negatively impacting customer satisfaction and damaging to the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation."

