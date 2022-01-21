ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chevrolet takes steps to stop shady dealers

By Shane McGlaun
 1 day ago
Anyone who needed to buy a new car during the pandemic has found that many dealerships are marking them up because of the shortage of vehicles. You certainly can’t blame dealer markups on the pandemic because dealerships from all brands have been marking up in-demand vehicles for years, trying to squeeze...

Frank
23h ago

To all concerned :please beware that Hadwin-White GMC dealership in Conway,SC tried to charge me an extra $ 10 thousand dollars in addition to the MSRP for a 2021 Yukon Denali , just this week of January 15 , 2022 , in violation of GM company policy , please don't be hustled and ripped off by Hadwin-White , in the name of Jesus Christ.

