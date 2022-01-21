Temperatures reach single digits across Western Pennsylvania

After a relatively warm start to the winter season, freezing weather has descended on Western Pennsylvania with most areas waking up to temperatures in the single digits.

According to Rich Redmond, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon, temperatures across the region were between 8 and 12 degrees around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures were originally supposed to be closer to zero, but cloud coverage from Lake Erie kept “the temperatures from really bottoming out,” Redmond said.

“If we would have stayed clear last night with the snow pack and everything we have on the ground it would have gotten down to near zero, but the clouds act sort of like a blanket and don’t let whatever little heat from the day escape,” Redmond said. “That kept our temperatures above what we were looking for yesterday.”

Wind chills could drop temperatures closer to zero degrees Friday morning, but Redmond said the light winds will not be too noticeable.

Impacts from the cold weather are being felt across the region, with more than 60 delays or closings reported so far, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

Temperatures on Friday will slightly rise throughout the day to around 20 degrees.

Cloud coverage is expected to move out by Friday morning, but Redmond noted that if it lingers temperatures could be a few degrees lower than what is forecasted.

Lows will once again inch toward zero degrees Friday night into Saturday morning. Throughout the day Saturday, temperatures will rise to the low to mid-20s. On Sunday, the high will be in the mid- to upper-20s, with lows in the lower teens to single digits. Forecasters are also calling for a 40% chance of snow.

The region could slightly warmup by Monday, when temperatures could get above freezing. Throughout the day, temperatures could reach 33 degrees with a low of 27. A 40% chance of snow and rain showers moves in Monday evening.

On Tuesday, highs could reach 36 degrees, with a low of 12. There is a 50% chance of snow.

“The real cold weather is going to last pretty much through the weekend, but it looks like we’re going to stay probably below normal through the end of the month and possibly into early February,” Redmond said. “It looks like we’re going to be in a pretty cold pattern to finish out January and as we move into February.”