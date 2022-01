The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced a list of 120 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards on Monday. The program is in its 33rd year, according to the MHSAA, Farm Bureau Insurance will present a $2,000 scholarship to 32 winners from the list of finalists. The Class C and D scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 8, while Class B scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 15 and Class A scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 22. All announcements will be made on MHSAA.com.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO