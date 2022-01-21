St. Louis' largest direct-hire staffing firms

Vernon Mitchell Jr. said it would have been "easy to be cynical about politics in general," but he pursued a job doing equity and inclusion work with the city of St. Louis anyway. "I do think this is an opportunity to create something sustainable that allows the city — and all the people who live in the city and the surrounding region — to benefit from policies that will include everyone," he said.

