St. Louis' largest retained executive search firms

St. Louis startups reeled in the cash in 2021. Local startups raised $699 million in venture financing in 2021, according to a report published Friday by research firm PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. That’s up from the $490 million local startups snagged in 2020. The bulk of the 2021 funding came in the year’s second half, which included nearly $600 million in financing for St. Louis firms.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO