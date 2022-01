Throughout our state and nation’s history, we’ve sought to create a government that serves everyone well, no matter their race, ethnicity or gender. In many ways, we have been very successful, and we all benefit from the public structures — roads and highways, education, public safety, and more — we have created. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made glaringly obvious the work we still have before us if we are to give our kids and the state an equitable recovery and future.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 29 MINUTES AGO