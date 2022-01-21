ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After A Dismal 2021, Gold And Silver Could Be Ready To Break Out

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Silver likely to follow and magnify gold’s price action. The worst sectors during one period often outperform the next. The last time excitement overwhelmed the gold market was in August 2020, when the price of gold rose to $2,063 per ounce....

kitco.com

Gold and silver price forecast as inflation expectations wane

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses recent gold and silver price strength and lays out CPM Group's price forecast over the rest of the first quarter and the remainder of 2022. He also discusses economic and political factors likely to support gold and silver investment demand and prices in 2022, and why inflation may take a back seat to other investor concerns as the year progresses.
etftrends.com

Gold Could Be Ready to Shine Again

While the commodities complex flourished last year, gold was a surprising laggard, but some market observers believe that with inflation persisting, the yellow metal could be in store for 2022 upside. Should that prediction prove accurate, it could provide support for miners stocks and exchange traded funds, such as the...
MarketWatch

Gold and silver futures rally to their highest finish since November

Gold futures settled higher Wednesday for the first time in four sessions and silver rallied by more than 3%, with both precious metals settling at their highest prices since November. "Gold has been largely ignoring the inflation data and instead focusing on how the [Federal Reserve] might respond to those data," said Peter Grant, vice president, senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Gold is often used a hedge against inflation. "Rising geopolitical tensions with Russia are also providing support for gold, he said. February gold rose $30.80, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,843.20 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 19, FactSet data show. March silver , meanwhile, climbed 74 cents, or nearly 3.2%, to settle at $24.231 an ounce, the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show. Silver may be taking the lead "as pandemic-related growth concerns ease, which is just going to further stoke inflation," said Grant.
kitco.com

Inflation fears fuel strong rallies in gold, silver

Inflation fears fuel strong rallies in gold, silver
kitco.com

Price pauses for gold, silver after Wednesday's solid gains

Price pauses for gold, silver after Wednesday's solid gains
marketpulse.com

Commodity and Cryptos: Oil breaks out, Gold hovers, Cryptos lower

The best trade on Wall Street for many traders is the rally in crude prices and energy stocks. A lot of fundamentals just flipped to bullish and that could have oil prices continue to push higher. The Houthi drone attack on the UAE reignited worries about potential supply disruptions in the region. OPEC+ is falling short of hitting their production quotas and if geopolitical tensions continue to heat up, Brent crude might not need much of a push to get to $100 a barrel. It seems a handful of countries and regions, such as UAE, Libya, Kazakhstan, Canada and North Dakota can have a disruption in crude production at anytime from geopolitical tensions or due to cold weather.
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains in inflation worries

Gold, silver see price gains in inflation worries
kitco.com

Gold and silver continue to torture traders

Many times, we have written about the pattern of consolidation, which is also known as the greatest time of uncertainty. No markets have been more uncertain than Gold and Silver for the past few months. Consolidation will bring a new trend; the only question is when. We know that a...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos Ready to Break Out in 2022

Each of these projects are well positioned to exploit hyperpopular blockchain trends this year. In 2022, we can expect to see continued growth in the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi). Proven projects that support one or more of those growth areas should do well this year. Three...
FinanceBuzz

Investing in Gold, Silver, and Precious Metals: Is It a Smart Idea?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Gold,...
kitco.com

Gold, silver see profit-taking pressure Thursday

Gold, silver see profit-taking pressure Thursday
kitco.com

Does news effect gold, silver, and platinum?

As much as many would love to blame the banks, manipulation of the Central Banks, the news, and other forms of manipulation for gold's price action, they would be wrong. Too many traders look for excuses to describe the price action and continue to ignore the simple fact that no trade can be completed without a buyer and a seller.
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain amid bullish outside markets

Gold, silver gain amid bullish outside markets
