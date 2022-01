I’m so disappointed by The Plain Dealer editorial board’s encouragement of Sen. Rob Portman to change his mind and again run for the Senate (“Rob Portman - Ohio needs you. Don’t retire. Seek another term,” Jan. 12). While Portman hasn’t been one of the pro-Donald Trump crazies in the Senate, that alone does not make him principled. Don’t you remember? He cast a vote against keeping the Affordable Care Act, didn’t vote to convict Trump in either impeachment trial, opposes the “Build Back Better” plan, and so on.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO