US-based identity orchestration company Jumio has completed its acquisition of marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB/KYC 4Stop. 4Stop’s hub integrates with multiple vendors giving access to more than 650 data sources across 195 countries. This technology, when combined with Jumio’s solutions, will enable organisations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle within a single, unified platform and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one API layer. They’ll also have an integrated and comprehensive view of their entire system, ensuring superior monitoring and risk management.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO