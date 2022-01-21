ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis' largest contingency executive search firms

St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 1 day ago

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently...

www.bizjournals.com

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest direct-hire staffing firms

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Local is defined as St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri; and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

'A moment of transformation': Why St. Louis' new equity and inclusion officer pursued the job

Vernon Mitchell Jr. said it would have been "easy to be cynical about politics in general," but he pursued a job doing equity and inclusion work with the city of St. Louis anyway. "I do think this is an opportunity to create something sustainable that allows the city — and all the people who live in the city and the surrounding region — to benefit from policies that will include everyone," he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - January 14, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis startup that makes plant-based hair extensions raises $1.4M, plans local manufacturing facility

Rebundle, a St. Louis startup that makes and sells plant-based hair extensions, plans to add to its team and establish a new local manufacturing facility after raising $1.4 million in a pre-seed funding round. Several investors participated in Rebundle’s financing, including St. Louis startup funder Arch Grants, a nonprofit. Other...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest downtown developments

Information on The List was supplied by Downtown STL and St. Louis Business Journal reporting and could not always be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Downtown St. Louis is defined as the city neighborhoods of Downtown and Downtown West. This encompasses an area of 2.91 square miles, bounded by Cass Avenue on the north, the Mississippi River on the east, Chouteau Avenue on the south and Jefferson Avenue on the west.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

Here’s how much St. Louis startups raised in 2021 — and why 2022 could be a strong year for VC funding

St. Louis startups reeled in the cash in 2021. Local startups raised $699 million in venture financing in 2021, according to a report published Friday by research firm PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. That’s up from the $490 million local startups snagged in 2020. The bulk of the 2021 funding came in the year’s second half, which included nearly $600 million in financing for St. Louis firms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
