ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Largest Minority-Owned Businesses

By Locally Researched by: Allison Stines
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 1 day ago

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed companies. Other companies might...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Indiana State
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
Louisville Business First

Kentucky startups secure nearly $200M in venture capital in 2021

While U.S. venture capital activity shattered the records it set in 2020, investment into Kentucky companies noticeably fell last year. The newly-released data from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association show that capital investment in U.S. startups nearly doubled from the record-breaking $166.6 billion in 2020 to a whopping $330 billion in 2021. Total deal count also jumped to an estimated 17,054 deals in 2021, about 5,000 more deals than in 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listed Companies#Bullitt
Louisville Business First

Story Louisville aims to make coworking more accessible for founders — here's how

A Louisville coworking company is looking to make its community more accessible to startup founders. Story, located at 900 E. Main St. within The Center by SIDIS, has partnered with Amplify Louisville to launch "Fridays are for Founders," an initiative that offers free coworking day passes every Friday for all entrepreneurs, along with biweekly Startup Chowdowns and a monthly pitch practice.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

The week in bankruptcies: XSI USA LLC and Efactorytomedotcom LLC

Louisville area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended January 7, 2022. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Louisville Business First

Two well-known names join C-suite of Louisville health care company

The executive additions come as the company, part of Trilogy, announces an expansion of its line of services. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit companies and nonprofits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy