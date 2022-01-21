Louisville's Largest Minority-Owned Businesses

While U.S. venture capital activity shattered the records it set in 2020, investment into Kentucky companies noticeably fell last year. The newly-released data from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association show that capital investment in U.S. startups nearly doubled from the record-breaking $166.6 billion in 2020 to a whopping $330 billion in 2021. Total deal count also jumped to an estimated 17,054 deals in 2021, about 5,000 more deals than in 2020.

