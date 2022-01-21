Step into some vintage RVs at the Tin Can Exhibit

A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
A federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked President Biden 's mandate for federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the latest blow to the White House's vaccination efforts. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by former President Trump , wrote that the order exceeded the president's authority. The...
The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent NATO countries scrambling to provide military support to Kyiv. In recent weeks, Spain, France, Estonia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. among others have provided varying kinds of military support to Ukraine in anticipation of Russian aggression. NATO is under...
(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo...
(CNN) — Police in Virginia said a woman has been charged after she claimed at a school board meeting she would show up with loaded guns if her children were required to wear masks at school. In the post on the department's Facebook page, authorities said Amelia King, 42...
NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Igor Fruman, who helped Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he was elected president, was sentenced on Friday to one year in prison for violating campaign finance law. In handing down the sentence of 12 months...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Jonas is here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple’s baby on Jan. 15. “We are overjoyed to confirm that...
