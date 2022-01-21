ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, PA

Arrest made in Bellevue woman shooting death, suspect “just smiled and gave no explanation”

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUmaB_0drqJS1Y00
Arrest made in Bellevue woman shooting death, suspect “just smiled and gave no explanation” Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Bellevue woman on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH — Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Bellevue woman on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Bellevue police were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Sheridan Avenue for a woman shot multiple times.

28-year-old Rachel Dowden died at the hospital, Allegheny County Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hhmD_0drqJS1Y00
Rachel Dowden Rachel Dowden

The criminal complaint says that during the investigation, it was learned that Dowden had a history of domestic violence with Deangelo Zieglar. Dowden was granted a protection from abuse order against him on Nov. 3, 2021, which was valid until Nov. 3, 2024.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Dowden waved down an Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputy to report that Zieglar and an unknown male may have been inside her home.

According to the criminal complaint, Dowden reported that when she got home from work, Zieglar was at the door of her house demanding her gun. Dowden reported she had the gun for her own protection.

The criminal complaint says that Zieglar took the gun from her and used it to hit her in the head. He left the house and Dowden couldn’t find the gun.

Investigators also learned that Zieglar had an active arrest warrant from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the homicide. He was charged with escape for reportedly leaving the Renewal Inc #1 Center in Pittsburgh on Dec. 23, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, police received video surveillance footage from the area of the murder.

At about 8:11 p.m., two Black males are seen exiting a Port Authority bus, one in a black-and-white striped hoodie and one in a darkly colored jacket that appeared white on the sleeves. They exited the bus and stood at the bus stop for several minutes.

Eleven minutes later, Dowden was seen walking toward the Bellevue Police Station. One minute later, the two men also began walking toward the station and when Dowden crossed the street, she was in front of the men.

At 8:27 p.m., Dowden stopped and waited at the bus stop on the corner of Lincoln and Sheridan Avenues. One minute later, the man in the striped hoodie is seen directly in front of her when she collapses. He then fled down Sheridan Avenue. The second man ran through the Pizza Hut parking lot and then toward Sheridan Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives were able to use surveillance footage from the bus to identify the man who was with the shooter.

In his interview, he said he met up with Zieglar who asked to go to the North Side to smoke. He agreed but when they got on the bus, Zieglar said they needed to go meet the mother of his child to get money. That’s how they ended up in Bellevue.

According to the criminal complaint, the man said Zieglar began following a female he didn’t know and then pulled a gun and shot her three times.

Both men ran and met up later.

The criminal complaint says that when the man asked why Zieglar shot her, he smiled and gave no explanation. He also discarded the gun in a fanny pack and the two parted ways after going downtown and visiting a convenience store.

The man led police to the location of the gun, which was found in someone’s yard in the fanny pack at 323 Taylor Street.

Zieglar is being charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess or use a firearm and tampering with evidence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

yo mamma
21h ago

protection from abuse order ! what a joke. they aren't worth the paper they're written on

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man injured in Clearview Mall shooting now wanted on multiple charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One of the men injured in a shooting at Clearview Mall in Butler County is now wanted on multiple charges, including terroristic threats. Damian Blystone, 19, who was shot in the head during the incident, is wanted for the following charges: terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm prohibited, possession of small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Monkeys on the loose after crash in Pennsylvania

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — As many as four monkeys escaped Friday from a tractor0trailer following a crash in Pennsylvania, according to police and multiple reports. Officials closed State Route 54 in Montour County for about three hours after a trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck, WNEP reported. Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrew Pelachick told The Daily Item that the tractor-trailer was headed for a laboratory at the time of the crash.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#The Renewal Inc#Port Authority
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd's murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don't anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
71K+
Followers
87K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy