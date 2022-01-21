ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bitcoin At the Mercy Of The Stock Market After Falling Below The $40K Level? Here's What Experts Are Saying

By Madhukumar Warrier
 1 day ago
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the crucial $40,000 level Thursday evening in tandem with the fall in the U.S. stock markets, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

It's to be noted that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbled further late Thursday night after it was reported that Russia’s central bank has called for a ban over the use and mining of cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said that Bitcoin needed to close above the $46,000 region on a daily closing basis to rebound to the $50,000 to $53,000 level.

He added that a “less hawkish” Federal Reserve is bullish for risk assets. The next FOMC meeting is scheduled to begin on January 25 and conclude on the following day.

There was also chatter related to “decoupling” of cryptocurrencies with the U.S. stocks, with one analyst noting a pattern that would back up the idea of such a decoupling between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq. Hours later, cryptocurrencies tumbled and Bitcoin’s chart fell in line with the Nasdaq.

Noting the correlation between Nasdaq and Bitcoin, cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen believes the traditional markets need to show some relative strength.

Cowen noted on his YouTube channel Bitcoin could rise to the $50,000 level if it held the $40,000 range. However, he added that if the apex cryptocurrency fell below the $40,000 range, investors needed to be prepared for some type of quick sell-off that could be a capitulation type event like seen in March 2020.

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his over 562,000 followers on Twitter that if Bitcoin had held in the $42,400 to $42,700 range, it would have continued on a bullish trend.

Van de Poppe added on his YouTube channel that Bitcoin was likely to drop all the way towards the $41,000 level and touch new lows if it fell below the $42,400 to $42,700 range.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said that while Bitcoin looked shaky, nothing has changed and he is still waiting for a “big liquidation candle.” He added it would not be bad for Bitcoin to fall to the $37,000 level.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 6.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $39,108.56 at press time.

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

