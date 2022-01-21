Personetics Secures Over $160 Million In 2021 And Accelerates The Global Expansion Of Its AI-Driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo
Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and improving their financial well-being. Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m. Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in...aithority.com
