Workday Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, published the results of its latest chief financial officer (CFO) survey, which focuses on examining how finance leaders are growing and developing their teams, as well as what investments are needed, to meet the evolving demands of the finance function. The study reveals CFOs are eager to invest in technologies to help retain and attract talent, and a marked shift in the skills they’re seeking in finance workers as they future-proof their teams.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO