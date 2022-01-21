ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

PhotoShelter Acquires UK-Based Third Light To Accelerate Growth And Global Leadership In Digital Asset Management

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

– Expands DAM capabilities for enterprises, organizations, and visual creatives. – Scales platform and team to accelerate product innovation and growth. – Meets global demand for faster, easier, smarter cloud-based collaboration tools. PhotoShelter, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software trusted by thousands of global organizations and...

aithority.com

aithority.com

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. adopts CCH Tagetik Expert Solution From Wolters Kluweras Budget and Global Management Platform Solution

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced that Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd., has adopted CCH Tagetik expert solution as a consolidated solution for both budget and global management. Sekisui Medical, a member of the Sekisui Chemical Group, offers products and services in fields such as diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and drug development. CCH Tagetik has also been adopted by the North American branches of Sekisui Medical, where it is additionally used for sales management.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

INEO Expands eCommerce Business Into the US Market with the Acquisition of Securitytags.com

INEO Tech Corp., the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, announced it has acquired the assets of Securitytags.com from Vitag PVT Ltd. (Vitag), a leading Australian-based provider of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) anti-theft products for retailers. Vitag previously operated Securitytags.com as a wholly owned subsidiary focused on providing online sales of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) anti-theft products to retailers in the US market. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, INEO has acquired the Securitytags.com domain name, website, inventory, customer list and social media accounts.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Marco Financial Partners with DP World to Finance Global Trade For SMEs

Marco, the first tech-enabled trade financing platform built for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States and Latin America, announced a partnership with CARGOES Finance By DP World, a platform that enables rapid and seamless access to working capital for emerging-market small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As an approved lender for CARGOES Finance, Marco enables SMEs within CARGOES Finance by DP World to access the financing they require to grow and ultimately help close the growing $1.7 trillion global trade finance gap that prevents small exporters from competing in global markets.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Outreach Adds Prasad Raje as Chief Product Officer; Furthers Company’s Investment in Product Innovation

Outreach, the fastest-growing sales execution platform provider, announced Prasad Raje has joined the company as Outreach’s first Chief Product Officer. Raje is a seasoned product veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software businesses. As CPO, Raje will be responsible for driving Outreach’s product...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TriNetX Acquires Pharmacovigilance Leader Advera Health Analytics

TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, announced the acquisition of Advera Health Analytics, the leader in pharmacovigilance software and data for detection, management, and mitigation of drug safety concerns. The acquisition of Advera, and its industry-leading Evidex platform, will...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Leading Institutional Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Appoints Matthew Chamberlain As New Chief Executive

Komainu, a regulated institutional-grade digital asset custody services provider safeguarding over US$5bn in assets, announced the appointment of Matthew Chamberlain as its Chief Executive Officer. For the past five years, Chamberlain has served as CEO of the London Metal Exchange, the world centre for industrial metals trading, and brings to Komainu his strong track record of operating regulated and mission-critical financial market infrastructure.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Integral Ad Science Appoints Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer

Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer, as the company continues its global growth. Based in New York, Janecek reports directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer at IAS. “Rob’s vital expertise leading our enterprise systems team...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Union Bank of the Philippines to Implement METACO’s Digital Asset Management Services

the provider of security-critical software and infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, has announced that Union Bank of the Philippines is implementing its digital asset management services. As noted in an update shared with CI, UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, in order to leverage the “confidential computing”...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Wandercraft Closes $45 Million Series C Financing To Accelerate Delivery Of The World’s First Personal Self-Balanced Exoskeleton

Wandercraft, a leading healthtech company in dynamic robotics and exoskeleton technology, announced a $45 million equity financing. The series C round was led by the US fund Quadrant Management, joined by existing investor Bpifrance and new participants MACSF, Malakoff Humanis, AG2R La Mondiale, Mutuelles Impact and Sofiouest. Other existing investors Xange, Eurazeo, LBO France and Cemag Invest also participated to the round.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Slync.io Bolsters Leadership Team To Enhance Groundbreaking Logistics Technology Solutions

Slync.io, the innovator behind Logistics Orchestration, the easy-to-use SaaS platform bringing together logistics processes, data, and systems for global service providers and shippers, announced today three new additions to its leadership team as the company strategically expands its solutions, services and expertise to meet demand. Stephanie Herminjard joins Slync.io as...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

NCR And Google Cloud Grow Partnership To Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation In Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tenet Appoints Natalie Morrissette as the New VP Marketing and Communications for its Tenoris3 Division

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub, announced that the Company has appointed Ms. Natalie Morrissette as its Vice President of Marketing and Communications for its Tenoris3 division. As part of the Company’s executive leadership team, she will lead the direction of Tenoris3, which is the data science company that powers the Business Hub.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Personetics Secures Over $160 Million In 2021 And Accelerates The Global Expansion Of Its AI-Driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions With $85 Million Investment From Thoma Bravo

Over 120 million bank customers are now ‘self-driving’ their finances with Personetics’ Engagement Platform and improving their financial well-being. Personetics’ Engagement Platform has generated over 6.5bn insights and saved for customers utilizing its business solutions over $500m. Personetics partners with over 80 financial institutions in 30...
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

RegTech Africa Conference To Drive Growth And Shape Digital Economy

Inaugural Advisory Council to promote innovation, diversity and growth across the Continent. The maiden edition of the annual Regtech Africa Conference has been slated to hold on Wednesday 25th of May, 2022. The RegTech Africa Conference is the premier gathering of regulators, innovation ecosystem builders, investors, corporates, and government representatives...
MARKET ANALYSIS
aithority.com

Media Tech Company MediaKind Selects SirionLabs To Transform Its Contract Management Processes

SirionLabs, a provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced a new business engagement with MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services. SirionOne – SirionLabs’ end-to-end smarter contracting platform – has been selected by MediaKind to transform its contract management strategy. MediaKind’s evaluation team...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Medallia To Acquire Thunderhead, Leader In Every-Channel Journey Orchestration

With the combination of customer experience insights and journey orchestration, organizations can have a single view of the customer journey and use real-time interactions to improve experiences and loyalty. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Thunderhead, the...
BUSINESS

