If you saw the interest rate of your savings account dip last year, you’re not alone. The U.S. Federal Reserve (A.K.A. the country's central bank) lowered interest rates to near zero in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, where they remained for much of 2021. This has been great news for people applying for (and refinancing) mortgages, but bad news for anyone trying to bulk up their savings.

