Most of us have been angry with God. We can all recall circumstances in our lives when we’ve been overcome with emotion and directed our wrath to the Lord. We lose a loved one and in our grief we lash out, demanding to know why God would do such a horrible thing to such a wonderful person. We’re caught up in the emotion of our grief and we demand an explanation. We have to find a logical or at least an understandable reason for why this happened. Sometimes, when we’ve calmed down a bit, we look back at our anger with God and we’re shocked and ashamed. We feel guilty for being angry with the Lord. We see our anger as a sin. But, is it really?

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO