‘A Christmas Story’ Will Get a Sequel Starring Peter Billingsley

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
It takes a very special movie to have such a devoted audience that a television channel can run it on a loop for 24 hours straight every single year. But such is the devotion of fans of A Christmas Story, which was a moderate hit at best when it first opened...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Bob Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story#Sequels#Tnt#Tbs#Red Ryder
