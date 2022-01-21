Boca Raton Teen Charged With Homicide, DUI, Hit And Run

Joshua Washington, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: BocaNewsNow.com obtained the arrest report. It is published, without redaction, below.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teenager is facing homicide, hit and run, and DUI charges following his arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Joshua Washington of the apartments at 21446 Town Lakes Drive in Boca Raton was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1 p.m. Thursday. His booking information was released early Friday morning. While the specific incident leading to his arrest is expected to be revealed later Friday, the charges suggest a DUI hit and run leading to multiple deaths.

The Palm Beach County Jail reports that Washington is now charged with:

“Homicide — negligent manslaughter with a vehicle — fail to give information and render aid.”

“Homicide — negligent manslaughter with a vehicle — DUI cause death and fail to give information and render aid.”

“Hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving death.”

“Hit and run, fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury.”

“Moving traffic violation — drive without a license causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.”

“Hit and run, fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury.”

“DUI (causing) serious bodily injury to another.”

“DUI (causing) damage to property or person of another.”

Washington, 19, is being held without bond. We will update once additional details are released.

