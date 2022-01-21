ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Teen Charged With Homicide, DUI, Hit And Run

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 1 day ago

UPDATE: ARREST MADE IN FATAL NOVEMBER CRASH ON SW 18th STREET AND BARWOOD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299xf8_0drqFyeA00
Joshua Washington, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: BocaNewsNow.com obtained the arrest report. It is published, without redaction, below.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teenager is facing homicide, hit and run, and DUI charges following his arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Joshua Washington of the apartments at 21446 Town Lakes Drive in Boca Raton was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1 p.m. Thursday. His booking information was released early Friday morning. While the specific incident leading to his arrest is expected to be revealed later Friday, the charges suggest a DUI hit and run leading to multiple deaths.

WASHINGTON

The Palm Beach County Jail reports that Washington is now charged with:

“Homicide — negligent manslaughter with a vehicle — fail to give information and render aid.”

“Homicide — negligent manslaughter with a vehicle — DUI cause death and fail to give information and render aid.”

“Hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving death.”

“Hit and run, fail to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury.”

“Moving traffic violation — drive without a license causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.”

“Hit and run, fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury.”

“DUI (causing) serious bodily injury to another.”

“DUI (causing) damage to property or person of another.”

Washington, 19, is being held without bond. We will update once additional details are released.

The article Boca Raton Teen Charged With Homicide, DUI, Hit And Run appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 9

Vina Hallmon
1d ago

What do parenting have to do with this man's decisions to drive 🤷I don't understand some of u people,oh I forgot YOU raising the world's greatest KIDS💪good luck with your kids grownin up to be the best kids in the block 🤷

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Jeffrey Goolst Allegedly Held Gun To Head Of Home Healthcare Aide

Aide, 73, Arrived At Goolst’s Delray Beach Home To Help His Mom. Goolst Held Gun To Her Head. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jeffrey Goolst of Demedici Circle in Delray Beach allegedly held a gun to the head of a 73-year-old healthcare worker who […] The article UPDATE: Jeffrey Goolst Allegedly Held Gun To Head Of Home Healthcare Aide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two incidents at West Boca Raton Community High, a reported apartment fire in Delray Beach, and an unconscious person at Home Depot in West Boca Raton all led […] The article SIRENS: Delray Apartment Fire, Trauma At West Boca High, Unconscious At Home Depot Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning fight in Delray Beach, an intoxicated person at Walmart, and a crash involving a pedestrian or a motorcycle all required emergency responders. The following is […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At Walmart, Crash On Glades, Fight In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AARON SINGERMAN ASKS FOR 20 MONTHS, BUT DID HIS ATTORNEYS MISLEAD?

Was 2020 Redcon1 Donation Made For Sentence Mitigation? Singerman Cites Donations Of Redcon1 Protein Bars To Cops As Cause For Shorter Sentence, But Cops Gave The Bars Back After Our Report… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Convicted federal felon Aaron Singerman, founder […] The article AARON SINGERMAN ASKS FOR 20 MONTHS, BUT DID HIS ATTORNEYS MISLEAD? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

DEA AGENTS NAB ADAM RUNSDORF ON WOODFIELD COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE

Conspiracy…Money Laundering… Trafficking In Drugs… Read The Criminal Complaint… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The DEA arrested Boca Raton resident Adam Runsdorf on the Woodfield Country Club Golf Course. The owner of Woodfield Pharmaceuticals, Runsdorf is accused of trafficking counterfeit and mislabeled medications, money […] The article DEA AGENTS NAB ADAM RUNSDORF ON WOODFIELD COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Car Fire On I-95, Chemical Hazard At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, Fight In Canyon Isles

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A chemical problem at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, a carbon monoxide alarm at Trump National in Jupiter, a fight in Canyon Springs, and a car fire on I-95 all required […] The article SIRENS: Car Fire On I-95, Chemical Hazard At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago, Fight In Canyon Isles appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: How Fake Is That ”Service” Dog In The Aisle?

Publix Greenwise Manager In Boca Raton Allegedly Threatens Tipster With Police, But Then Refuses To Call… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shopper in the Publix Greenwise Market at 8210 Glades Road is calling foul over a dog — and the apparent handling of […] The article BOCA RUDETON: How Fake Is That ”Service” Dog In The Aisle? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that another 66 people died from COVID-19 in Florida hospitals on Wednesday. The deaths come as the Palm Beach County School Districts that 10,538 students and employees have now […] The article Another 66 Die From COVID In Florida As Palm Beach Schools Report 10,538 Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Metrodesk Media
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Fish And Wildlife Commission Releases Details Of Weekend Fatal Crash

Grandfather Killed, Children Ejected From Boat North Of Boca Raton. Victim Identified As Richard Mineo, 64. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 12:55 PM — We received a full update on the crash following our initial article today concerning Saturday’s fatal boat crash in Highland Beach. HIGHLAND BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 […] The article Florida Fish And Wildlife Commission Releases Details Of Weekend Fatal Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SCAM: Boca PD Says It Is Not Selling Shirts

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department wants you to know that it is not selling shirts, and they are most certainly not on sale. The police department is warning of a scam that is spreading by text. According to the […] The article SCAM: Boca PD Says It Is Not Selling Shirts appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Two Children, One Adult In Water Rescue On Intercoastal

Fire Rescue On Scene At 2:20 PM. Two Children Pulled From Water, Grandfather “Face Down” In Water… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:45 PM — The United States Coast Guard was called to the scene in the Intracoastal. UPDATE: 2:34 PM — An adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers have told […] The article BREAKING: Two Children, One Adult In Water Rescue On Intercoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Philadelphia’s Domenico Cerruti Killed In Local Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that a Philadelphia-area man was killed in a Boynton Beach crash on Thursday. Domenico Cerruti, 78, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania was traveling southbound on Hagen Ranch Road south of Flavor Pict […] The article Philadelphia’s Domenico Cerruti Killed In Local Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: Adult Dead, Two Children Critical Following Boat Crash On Intracoastal

Fire Rescue On Scene At 2:20 PM. Two Children Pulled From Water, Grandfather “Face Down” In Water… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 6:25 PM — Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is now the lead agency. We are awaiting an official report from FWC. UPDATE: 2:45 PM — The United States Coast Guard was […] The article BREAKING: Adult Dead, Two Children Critical Following Boat Crash On Intracoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Man Hangs Flier Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Cheating

Guy Loeliger Allegedly Threatened Ex, Hung Flier With Her Photo Telling Others That She Cheated On Him… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing aggravated stalking, assault, and harassment charges after he allegedly hung a flier with his now ex-girlfriend’s […] The article POLICE: Delray Beach Man Hangs Flier Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Cheating appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Multiple assaults in Delray Beach, a sick person on I-95, someone drunk at Palm Beach International Airport, and the deadly boat crash we first reported on Saturday all […] The article SIRENS: Assaults In Delray Beach, Sick On I-95, Dead On The Intracoastal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: ALL LANES ON I-95 NORTHBOUND SHUT IN BOCA RATON

Fatal Early Morning Crash Leads To Closure. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 7:40 AM — FDOT reports that lanes are now open but the right shoulder is blocked. Traffic is backed up to Hillsboro Blvd. UPDATE: 6:29 AM — FDOT reports that all northbound lanes remain closed. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 […] The article TRAFFIC ALERT: ALL LANES ON I-95 NORTHBOUND SHUT IN BOCA RATON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

URINE TROUBLE! At Seven Bridges, Cops Called When Teens Allegedly Urinate On Adults

Vandalism Latest Security Issue For Seven Bridges Delray Beach. HOA Official Update: Water, Not Urine… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was called to the clubhouse at Seven Bridges in Delray Beach Friday night when a group of as […] The article URINE TROUBLE! At Seven Bridges, Cops Called When Teens Allegedly Urinate On Adults appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AARON SINGERMAN’S BOND REVOKED, DECLARED A DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY

Redcon1 Founder Now In Federal Holding. Sentencing Still Set For End Of January. Faces 13 Years In Prison. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman was just ordered into federal holding by Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman. Singerman was taken […] The article AARON SINGERMAN’S BOND REVOKED, DECLARED A DANGER TO THE COMMUNITY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Hard Fall In CVS, Bleeding In Gleneagles, Fire Report At Uptown Boca

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Bleeding in Gleneagles Country Club, report of a fire in Uptown Boca, and a bad fall at an area CVS all required EMS professionals to do their thing […] The article SIRENS: Hard Fall In CVS, Bleeding In Gleneagles, Fire Report At Uptown Boca appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FEDS: AARON SINGERMAN DROVE DRUGGED, MUST GO TO JAIL NOW

Emergency Hearing For Redcon1 Founder Set For Thursday. If Singerman Doesn’t Show, A Warrant Will Be Issued For His Arrest. Singerman Allegedly Caused New Crash. Faces Decade In Prison Following Federal Guilty Plea. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman has been […] The article FEDS: AARON SINGERMAN DROVE DRUGGED, MUST GO TO JAIL NOW appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy