Greensboro police investigating string of robberies

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a string of robberies at several stores Wednesday night.

“A series of robberies is not uncommon, we see that throughout the year. You’ll see a particular offender that will hit several locations in a very short period of time, and usually continue until he’s apprehended,” said Greensboro Detective Chris Tyndall.

Police said they went to the Walgreens on the 300 block of East Cornwallis Drive after a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of property at gunpoint.

Police say the man is described as a black male in his 30s, 5’10”, slim build wearing a gray hoodie.

Two minutes later, they were called to the Firehouse Subs at 3704 West Gate City Blvd. for a robbery.

Police said the man went to the drive-thru window and pulled out a gun demanding money. GPD said the robber was a black man in his 20s, 5’7″ to 5’8″, medium build wearing a gray hoodie.

Greensboro police said around 10 p.m., they responded to the McDonald’s on West Wendover Avenue after a man ran into the restaurant with a gun forcing cash from the employees before running away on foot.

Police said the man is a slim build black male, over 6 foot tall, wearing a black jacket.

Greensboro Detective Chris Tyndall said two of the robberies are connected after speaking with witnesses and looking through surveillance video.

“Based on videos, statements from witnesses, and other information we are not privy to release, but we have recovered evidence that suggests at least two of them are connected right now, it does appear that two of them are related, which is not uncommon in a series of robberies that happens in such a short time span,” said Tyndall.

Detective Tyndall said last year robbery-related crimes were down. Tyndall said younger offenders and juveniles were the top age group committing these crimes.

Detective Tyndall said robberies tend to be at their highest around the holidays when more people are out shopping or alone.

Police are still investigating the robberies and ask anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

