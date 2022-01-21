ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC data shows omicron cases are decreasing

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks two years since the very first case of the coronavirus was reported in the United States.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates we’re finally seeing cases go down again in the omicron surge.

For weeks, we’ve been asking “have we reached the peak yet?” and now it looks like the answer is yes.

Everything is trending down, even at COVID-19 testing sites.

Though cars are still showing up early, the number of cars lining up is down.

According to the CDC, there were around 46,000 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday.

Though it is up about 3,000 cases compared to Wednesday, it’s well below the 77,000 case high reported earlier this month.

Hospitalizations are also down. The Florida Hospital Association counted 288 fewer COVID-19 patients Thursday, bringing the total to 11,272.

Earlier this week, the CDC data showed some Central Florida counties were doing better than others.

Positivity rates in Volusia and Lake counties were starting to level off. Positivity rates in Sumter and Marion counties were still climbing.

