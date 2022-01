In 2020, with support from both sides of the aisle, the legislature signed a law requiring schools to follow CDC guidance. That guidance currently recommends universal mask-wearing in schools. The CDC can’t “require” any measure but leaves that up to the schools. This weekend the new Republican Governor Youngkin signed an Executive Order stating that parents must be allowed to decide whether their child wears a mask in school, regardless of federal or district-level rules. This new rule will go into place on January 24th.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO