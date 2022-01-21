ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

MAWBY Raises Over $19,000 To Support Local Nonprofits

By Taylor Morris
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAIRs_0drqE6TK00

MAWBY Winery in Suttons Bay just wrapped up another year of their “Green Giving” campaign, raising over $19,000 with the help of the community.

Since 2019, MAWBY has held the campaign each year, raising money for local nonprofits.

“We’ve always tried to give back in some way,” said Claire Lepine, MAWBY Fizz Club & Marketing Director. “We just live in such an amazing area, and there’s so many good groups and great things happening here.”

During the year-long campaign, MAWBY donates a dollar from every bottle or glass sold of their “Green” semi-dry sparking wine.

“When you’re able to make that direct connection of what just one dollar, purchasing one bottle of wine is going to do X, Y, Z,” said Lepine.

Larry Mawby said he’s made it a goal and mission to give back, ever since founding the winery 50 years ago.

“We’re all apart of lifting up this community,” said Mark Laing, Director of MAWBY-ness. “We’d like to see this community preserved, we’d like to see those who have less, supported; and we just believe that this is an awesome place and we want to do our part to give back.”

The nonprofits chosen for 2021 were LIFT Teen Center, Justice for Our Neighbors, and The Watershed.

Bekah Tenbrink founded LIFT Teen Center and says the money will help fund seven kids in their program this year.

“We find that they are very hungry when they get to us, and so having that selection of healthy snacks for them to eat is a really amazing thing,” she said. “Also, it funds the supplies we need for art projects.”

