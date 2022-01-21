ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise as ARA stocks shrink

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a second straight day on Friday on hopes of robust demand after European stocks dropped by 8%.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $1.14 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.10 in the previous session.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area declined to 1.686 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, from 1.830 million tonnes the previous week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

The inventories were well below the five-year average for this time of year, which is about 2.475 million tonnes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades.

OTHER NEWS

- U.S. crude exports are ramping up because of increasing demand from Asia and Europe and recovering U.S. production from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Mohi Narayan Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#European Stocks#Premiums#Ara#Asia Distillates Gasoil#Dutch#Insights Global
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Independent

Shares dip as worries mount in eastern Europe

A bruising session on Friday meant that the FTSE 100 closed the week lower than it started for the first time in a month, while its European cousins saw sharp dips.Evraz and Fresnillo and other big miners were among London’s worst losers, while gambling companies also fared poorly.“It’s been a disappointing end to the week for European markets, with the FTSE 100 posting its first weekly decline since mid-December, while the Dax has fallen sharply, sliding to a one month low, with all sectors firmly in the red,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“Sentiment hasn’t been helped by rising concern...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) were trading higher on Thursday, after a German trade publication reported that Nio has hired a Volvo Car executive to manage its entry into the German auto market. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.8% from Wednesday's...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops amid energy pressure despite Wall Street lift

The FTSE 100 finished in the red on Thursday as weakness in the energy sector and falls among commodity giants weighed on the index.Nevertheless, the index closed the day only marginally lower after positivity in the US helped markets in Europe regain ground.Drops from conglomerates including Associated British Foods and GlaxoSmithKline also kept the FTSE lower.London’s top index ended the day 4.65 points, or 0.06%, lower at 7,585.01 points.The theme of money moving to value names from growth stocks has taken a bit of a knock todayChris Beauchamp, IGChris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The pattern of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy