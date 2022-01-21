ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Is 'Exhilarating' And At Times 'Surprisingly Difficult' According To Japanese Media

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a week left to go before Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on Nintendo Switch, Japanese media have had the opportunity to go hands-on with the game. We'll still have to wait a little while before full reviews are shared online, but these early impressions are certainly sounding...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Footage Shows Snorlax Out For Blood

So, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is very nearly upon us now, releasing at the end of this month. It’s set to really shake up the usual formula of the series, introducing a semi open-world experience for the first time (aside from the wild area in Sword and Shield, that is), and even taking us back in time to an “ancient” Pokémon region.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Media#Nintendo Switch#Vgc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a dazzling new gameplay trailer

The world always gets a smidge brighter whenever pocket monsters are frolicking about, which is a fancy way of saying Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out soon!. On Friday, Nintendo of Japan was gracious enough to bestow upon us a gameplay overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As of right now, the trailer is only available in Japanese, with no option for English subtitles. Yet that doesn’t make it any less exciting for fans. Moving into the HD era has done the series wonders and may even solidify 2022 as yet another excellent year for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Pokémon Legends: Arceus commercial

It isn’t very long before Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With the game’s release being later this month, you should be seeing commercials and advertisements for the game beginning to appear now. Nintendo also likes to upload videos of their commercials, and this is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendowire.com

How to catch Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Since the game isn’t out yet, we aren’t totally sure whether there are any special requirements needed to catch Shaymin, but once the game is out, we’ll be sure to update this guide!. More Pokémon Legends: Arceus guides. Looking for more help with Pokémon Legends: Arceus?...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble (Switch)

The original topic dissapeared after the original creator deleted their account, so i decided to revive it!. A new MHA game was revealed for Switch called Ultra Rumble, and it's a free-to-play Battle Royale!. For me, it has LOTS of potentional (Just like Dragon Ball Breakers), i just hope that...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Explore Hisui in Lengthy New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Preview

Nintendo has released a new video for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, offering gamers a whopping 13 minutes of gameplay goodness. The next Pokemon generation is almost upon us, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to arrive at the end of this month. If you weren’t already sold on the upcoming Switch title, perhaps these 13 minutes of gameplay will help:
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s another look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company’s upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is almost here, and just ahead of its official release, Nintendo has dropped new trailer for the game. The trailer doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the title, but it does offer a great look at Arceus’ open world.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Konami's New Yu-Gi-Oh! Video Game Unveils Its Digital Shop

Konami has shared a new video of its upcoming free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms in the near future. It was recently confirmed the game would be receiving cross-platform play and cross-save support, and now we've got a look...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Uh-Oh! Pokémon Legends: Arceus Appears To Have Leaked A Week Early

It appears some trainers may have already got their hands on the anticipated release - with screenshots and information about the new title now emerging via social media platforms like Twitter. While we won't go into specific details or share the sources of this information (for now), it seems details...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy