Economy

China: Further easing by the PBoC – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the leatest decision by the PBoC to reduce the policy rates. “The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the benchmark 1Y Loan Prime Rate (LPR) lower by 10 bps to 3.70% and the 5Y...

www.fxstreet.com

Shore News Network

China caps weekly policy easing blitz with fresh rate cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s central bank said on Friday it has cut interest rates on another key monetary policy tool, capping off a week of easing measures that underscore official concern about a darkening outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. In a response to Reuters questions, the People’s Bank...
CHINA
just-auto.com

Toyota announces further stoppages in Japan, China this week

More Covid- and microprocessor shortage-related cuts. Toyota Motor Corporation announced it has suspended operations at one of its vehicle assembly plants in Japan after a dozen or so workers tested positive for Covid-19, according to local reports. This came after the company shut down its operations in the Chinese city...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

China’s Hang Seng Index Soars 3.42% as PBOC Cuts LPR Again

The growth of China’s Hang Seng Index was not replicated in the United States as all major indices gave up their gains to close Wednesday’s session in a bearish manner,. Key averages in China’s stock market, including the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG: HSI) shot up today after the country’s apex bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut key lending rates again. The bank reduced the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points while the 5-year LPR was also cut by 5 basis points.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

China may cut interest rates further to revive slowing loan growth

China is likely to cut borrowing costs further as its measured pace of easing has yet to revive bank lending and economic growth, analysts say. The People's Bank of China is expected to lower the benchmark interest rates by another 15 basis points before midyear after cutting Jan. 20 the one-year and five-year loan prime rates, or LPRs, by 10 bps and 5 bps, respectively, UOB analysts wrote in a same-day note. Another 50-basis-point cut of the required reserve ratio, or RRR, for banks is likely on the table too, following the 50-basis-point RRR cut in December 2021, the note said.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs as PBOC signals easing

BEIJING (Jan 20): Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilise the economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% on Thursday, in line with forecasts in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China eases and US yields surge

This week saw the PBOC cut interest rates by 10bps and US bond yields rise higher again on expectations that the Fed may need to hike by as much as 50bps at March’s meeting. Fed fund futures are now pricing in more than 4 hikes this year and this has further weighed on US stocks. Yields and equities can rise together, but if the Fed is hiking as growth and inflation are peaking the risk is that this sets off further selling in equity markets. The Nasdaq and the S&P500 broke lower through key support on Tuesday. Earnings season will be hotly watched now. If companies start to revise future growth and earnings lower expect more downside in the US indices.
BUSINESS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
WWD

Bain Warns China Luxury Growth to Further Decelerate in 2022

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Riding on the back of 8.1 percent GDP growth in 2021, the highest in the past decade, China’s luxury goods market logged another good year, with strong double-digit growth overall in 2021 and with some brands exceeding a 70 percent increase, the Bain & Company’s annual China Luxury Report revealed on Thursday. But with rising tension with the U.S. and a series of social issues that have made global headlines, China’s domestic sales of personal luxury goods slowed down from a 48 percent increase in 2020 to 36 percent in 2021, totaling nearly...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China’s spreading property debt crisis pressures Xi to ease

(Jan 18): Financial contagion is roaring back in China’s property industry, putting renewed pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to do more to insulate the nation’s stronger developers. Monday was the worst day on record for dollar bonds of Country Garden Holdings Co, China’s largest developer by sales....
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

European equities drew some comfort from China easing policy

Markets took a slow start to the trading week yesterday as US investors were absent due to the Martin Luther King holiday. On other major developed markets, the news flow was thin. European equities drew some comfort from China easing policy. European indices closed with gains of about 0.50-%0.75%. The by default trend on European interest rate markets also remains north even without guidance from the other side of the Atlantic. German yields rose between 2.2 bps (2y) and 1.3 bps (30-y). The 10y German yields again came with reach of 0.02% top/the psychological barrier of 0.0%. The dollar gained modestly with the DXY closing at 95.26 and EUR/USD at 1.1408.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

PBOC Eases, But The Yuan Firms

The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but a military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble are leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield as it rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session. Copper also begins the new week extending its weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Iron ore sags on easing supply concerns, China downturn

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday, dragged down by improving near-term supply of the steelmaking ingredient and signs of continuing economic weakness in top steel producer China. The drop came despite a surprise easing of monetary policy by the Chinese central bank...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China new home prices down less in Dec on promotions, easing curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s new home prices fell more slowly in December than a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, as marginal easing on financing curbs, and promotions by property developers helped to stabilise demand. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities declined 0.2% in December from...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts.com

PBOC Puts Limits on Commercial Financing

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has published new rules designed to place a cap on bank’s commercial financing operations, while also bolstering risk management for the use of commercial bills. As Reuters reported Friday (Jan. 14), China’s central bank has ruled banks and finance companies are not...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

China growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economic growth is likely to slow to 5.2% in 2022, before steadying in 2023, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank steadily ramps up policy easing to ward off a sharper downturn. The expected 2022 growth would be lower than the 5.5% analysts...
CHINA

