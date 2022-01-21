TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric shuts Genkai No. 3 reactor

The need to rapidly develop and deploy carbon free energy sources has never been greater. Nuclear power, through the operating light water reactor fleet and the deployment of advanced reactors, is poised to be an increasing contributor to carbon free energy in the U.S. and internationally. The United States leads the world in technology innovation with more developers of advanced reactors than any other country. Within the last five years significant legislation supporting the development and deployment of advanced reactors has been enacted: the Nuclear Innovation and Modernization Act, the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Capabilities Act, the Energy Act of 2020 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In addition, Congress established and funded the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program which now supports two advanced reactor demonstrations to be deployed within seven years and eight other advanced reactor projects. Through these federally supported efforts and numerous privately funded efforts the U.S. industry is working to reclaim its historical role as the leading provider of nuclear reactors and fuel. Doing so will support the rapid expansion of carbon free nuclear energy and better position the U.S. to advance nuclear safety and non-proliferation policies around the world, while ensuring a robust domestic commercial industry for decades to come.

