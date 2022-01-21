ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ZuluTrade - World’s Largest Social Trading Platform Joins the Finvasia Group

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIpQn_0drqCEf900
ZuluTrade - World’s Largest Social Trading Platform Joins the Finvasia Group (Graphic: Business Wire)

ZuluTrade is strongly positioned to become the biggest and the largest broker neutral social trading platform with acquisition by Finvasia Group. 2022 will see ZuluTrade strengthening its current capabilities and widen its product line by venturing into different markets and financial instruments. The expansion will include contemporary asset classes like cryptocurrencies and traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005780/en/

ZuluTrade - World’s Largest Social Trading Platform Joins the Finvasia Group (Graphic: Business Wire)

ZuluTrade has been at the forefront of copy trading for more than a decade and has helped over a million investors across more than 100 countries trade a volume of over USD 2 trillion.

ZuluTrade 2.0

Future plans include launching a more engaging social investing platform with enhanced social and technology features, built on ZuluTrade’s current capabilities. ZuluTrade 2.0 will facilitate community engagement that is built on a network of trustworthy sources separating trading signals from noise. Version 2.0 will also aim to provide users access to analysis, data, insights and portfolio optimization tools typically reserved to professional investors.

With the acquisition and access to resources of Finvasia group, Zulu will seek to get licensed across various jurisdictions so it can extend portfolio management capabilities to a wider range of users across multiple jurisdictions and platforms.

Following the acquisition, CEO of ZuluTrade, George Illias said:

Finvasia’s acquisition of ZuluTrade hallmarks an exciting opportunity for us to be able to make our platform an even greater experience for all our users. With Finvasia’s support, ZuluTrade will be able to offer better technology and access to our users while further widening our customer base around the world.”

“Finvasia is a leader in fintech with clients across the world who use finvasia’s products in some shape of form. We will be able to leverage their presence and expertise to take ZuluTrade to the heights that we’ve never seen before.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder & Chief Managing Director, Finvasia Group, said:

We are excited that ZuluTrade is now a Finvasia Group Company and equally motivated to introduce innovative features that will further empower the platform’s users. We have a vision for ZuluTrade and look forward to building amazing products together that can solve real life challenges of both an average investor as well as institutional investors.

###

About ZULUTRADE ( https://www.zulutrade.com )

ZuluTrade is the largest broker agnostic social trading platform and offers the largest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market, catering to both advanced and novice investors, with over twenty-six supported languages and state-of-the-art mobile apps.

About FINVASIA ( https://finvasia.com )

Finvasia is a global enterprise that owns multiple brands in financial services, fintech, blockchain, real-estate, healthcare and technology sectors. The group invests in technology-oriented businesses and products and is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005780/en/

CONTACT: ZuluTrade

Mark Weetman

marketing@zulutrade.com

+30 213 0117430

KEYWORD: GREECE EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: ZuluTrade

PUB: 01/21/2022 06:08 AM/DISC: 01/21/2022 06:08 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At Meta Platforms's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Social Trading#Stocks And Bonds#Zulutrade World#Finvasia Group
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.45% higher to $319.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $64.74 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
omahanews.net

Assets of world's largest investment manager hit record $10trn

The New York-based multinational has been propelled thanks to a surge into ETFs. BlackRock has become the first public asset manager with assets reaching the $10 trillion milestone, reinforcing the company's position at the top of the entire sector. Assets under management stood at $10.01 trillion at the end of...
STOCKS
aithority.com

Reinventing NFT experience – Artemis Launched the World’s First Decentralized Mobile-focused NFT Social & Trading Platform

We are proud to announce the launch of Artemis, the world’s first decentralized mobile-focused NFT social & trading platform starting on Solana. Artemis will first launch with a desktop and mobile web version, offering 0% transaction fees trading until the end of February, followed by the release of a mobile application and in-app social community feature shortly after.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

OMNI, The Blockchain-Based Social Media Platform, Names ONE Entertainment Group as CMO

Los Angeles-based ONE Entertainment Group has taken over the CMO role for OMNI, Inc the Nashville-based technology and evolved blockchain social media platform boasting integrated features and blockchain based security. ONE Entertainment’s CEO, Brent Johnson will take the lead on the integrated marketing efforts moving forward. Johnson is a...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Why Your Portfolio’s Asset Allocation May Be Off

How much cash do you have in your portfolio? While conventional wisdom suggests limiting the size of your cash position, a recent study from Dalbar calls for holding enough cash and cash equivalents to cover five years’ worth of expenses. … Continue reading → The post Why Your Portfolio’s Asset Allocation May Be Off appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

729K+
Followers
378K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy