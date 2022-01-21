ZuluTrade - World’s Largest Social Trading Platform Joins the Finvasia Group (Graphic: Business Wire)

ZuluTrade is strongly positioned to become the biggest and the largest broker neutral social trading platform with acquisition by Finvasia Group. 2022 will see ZuluTrade strengthening its current capabilities and widen its product line by venturing into different markets and financial instruments. The expansion will include contemporary asset classes like cryptocurrencies and traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.

ZuluTrade has been at the forefront of copy trading for more than a decade and has helped over a million investors across more than 100 countries trade a volume of over USD 2 trillion.

ZuluTrade 2.0

Future plans include launching a more engaging social investing platform with enhanced social and technology features, built on ZuluTrade’s current capabilities. ZuluTrade 2.0 will facilitate community engagement that is built on a network of trustworthy sources separating trading signals from noise. Version 2.0 will also aim to provide users access to analysis, data, insights and portfolio optimization tools typically reserved to professional investors.

With the acquisition and access to resources of Finvasia group, Zulu will seek to get licensed across various jurisdictions so it can extend portfolio management capabilities to a wider range of users across multiple jurisdictions and platforms.

Following the acquisition, CEO of ZuluTrade, George Illias said:

“ Finvasia’s acquisition of ZuluTrade hallmarks an exciting opportunity for us to be able to make our platform an even greater experience for all our users. With Finvasia’s support, ZuluTrade will be able to offer better technology and access to our users while further widening our customer base around the world.”

“Finvasia is a leader in fintech with clients across the world who use finvasia’s products in some shape of form. We will be able to leverage their presence and expertise to take ZuluTrade to the heights that we’ve never seen before. ”

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder & Chief Managing Director, Finvasia Group, said:

We are excited that ZuluTrade is now a Finvasia Group Company and equally motivated to introduce innovative features that will further empower the platform’s users. We have a vision for ZuluTrade and look forward to building amazing products together that can solve real life challenges of both an average investor as well as institutional investors. ”

About ZULUTRADE ( https://www.zulutrade.com )

ZuluTrade is the largest broker agnostic social trading platform and offers the largest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market, catering to both advanced and novice investors, with over twenty-six supported languages and state-of-the-art mobile apps.

About FINVASIA ( https://finvasia.com )

Finvasia is a global enterprise that owns multiple brands in financial services, fintech, blockchain, real-estate, healthcare and technology sectors. The group invests in technology-oriented businesses and products and is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. Finvasia, along with its subsidiaries and sister concerns, is registered with a gamut of regulatory bodies across the world in various capacities.

