Best JBL Bluetooth speaker 2022: stylish wireless speakers in all shapes and sizes

It's time for another Dealmaster! Today's roundup of the best tech deals we can find around the web includes the entry-level Apple Watch SE, which is down to $229. We've seen this price before, but it's still $50 off Apple's MSRP, about $30 off the SE's usual street price and only $10 above the lowest price we've tracked. While the higher-end Apple Watch Series 7 remains the top pick in our guide to the best smartwatches, the SE is a strong budget alternative. By comparison, it lacks an always-on (and slightly larger) display, it charges a bit slower, and it's missing more advanced health-tracking features like blood oxygen monitoring and ECG functionality. But the experience is largely similar otherwise, with the same robust app library, a comparable design, and most of the same core health monitoring tools for sleep and exercise, all at a much lower cost. It's still meant for iPhone users only, but if you were thinking of making this the year you pick up a smartwatch, this deal presents a good value.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO