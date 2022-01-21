Top US, Russian diplomats to meet as tensions boil with Ukraine

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing a military presence for several weeks now, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.President Putin has meanwhile been warned off even thinking about crossing the border into Ukraine by his US counterpart Joe Biden.“I’ve been absolutely...

