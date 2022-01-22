ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kudos-Proof: An Interview With Decius

The Quietus
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFat White Family’s Lias Saoudi, Paranoid London’s Quinn Whalley, and Trashmouth Records’ Luke and Liam May discuss their sleazy, seedy new project Decius, whose new video ‘Look Like A Man’ is premiering exclusively with tQ below. In 2013 Lias Saoudi, who was then laying...

thequietus.com

The Quietus

Soundcarriers

After seven years away, Ghost Box's Soundcarriers return with more exotica-tinged boot-fair futurism. We have Lodge 49 to thank for the existence of a new Soundcarriers album. The excellent – if little seen – comedy drama about a secretive esoteric order featured a precisely curated soundtrack attuned to showrunner Jim Gavin and music supervisor Tom Patterson’s own eclectic tastes. Broadcast, Beautify Junkyards, Lake Ruth, and other psychedelic, radiophonic, and library music revivalists all appeared, but none more so than this Nottingham four-piece, whose back catalogue was a near constant presence throughout the show's first season.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Again With More Feeling: Harlecore Interviewed

A year on from the release of his multimedia project Harlecore on Mad Decent, Jaša Bužinel catches up with the PC Music affiliate to discuss his recent endeavours. Europe was still in lockdown when the classically trained British producer Danny L Harle unleashed his ambitious multimedia project Harlecore into cyberspace. Comprising a conceptual album of hyper-energetic contemporary renditions of 90s & 00s dance music, the virtual club experience Club Harlecore and an interdisciplinary live act, what had started as a platform for his musical passions suddenly became a necessity.
VIDEO GAMES
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For January Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Kez Whelan offers us a 360 degree, panoramic view of what is great right now in heavy metal, including some great releases from last year that didn't register in his scrying mirror first time round. 40 Watt Sun. January is a typically quiet month for new releases, and whilst there...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Gonora Sounds

Daniel and Isaac Gonora (and band) bring the sunshine sound of Zimbabwean sungura. There’s a good chance you’ve already seen Daniel Gonora and his son Isaac play before. A video of them busking in Harare has been bouncing around social media since about 2016, usually without credit. Surrounded by an attentive crowd, Daniel, sitting low and with eyes closed from blindness, plays an intricate piece on an electric guitar through a strained amplifier while Isaac, then only twelve years old, shows his energetic mastery of the groove on a beat-up drum set, all rounded off by the infectious refrain of “Go bhora!”. That video blew up, racking up over ten million views. Now, six years later and with a full band and a real drum kit, Gonora Sounds – as they are known – have their first album of spicy and sunny sungura music.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Extreme Healing: W By Boris

In a dramatic shift of gear from their last album, Tokyo trio Boris dip into pastel shades and gauzey textures. Over the course of thirty years and innumerable albums, EPs and collaborations, Tokyo trio Boris have rarely failed to confuse or confound. Their latest release, W, is no exception, and serves as another baffling piece in a puzzle whose whole perhaps needs to be viewed from space to make full sense.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Interview: The Dollyrots

With nearly 20 years worth of unreleased tracks, demos, covers and B-sides piling up, it makes sense for The Dollyrots – Kelly Ogden (vocals/bass) and her husband, Luis Cabezas (guitars) – to clear out the hard drive during the down time between new albums. Released on Wicked Cool Records (Little Steven’s label), Down the Rabbit Hole is a treasure trove of fun pop-punk songs that have been The Dollyrots calling card since the couple moved to Los Angeles 20 years ago to chase a dream.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Bono, don’t be ashamed of U2, they put on a great show

It is too easy to fall down rabbit holes of old festival sets on YouTube. I’ve revisited the ones I first saw on TV – PJ Harvey in a pink catsuit, singing Down by the Water at Glastonbury, broadcast on Channel 4 in 1995 into my childhood front room, changing my tastes forever – and later, the ones where I can try to see if I was in the crowd, while suspecting it’s probably best to not know.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Ultimate Sad Boys: Fred Macpherson's Baker's Dozen

Spector's Fred Macpherson takes Patrick Clarke on a rollercoaster Baker's Dozen, taking in the similarities between Frank Sinatra and Drake, a love-hate relationship with Nick Cave, his friendship with David Tibet and more. Photo by Ciarán Wood. “I’ve always been quite sure that you shouldn’t try and make music...
MUSIC
The Quietus

I Travel: Paulina Olowska Takes Us To The Booking Office

John Quin visits Christen Sveaas Art Foundation: The Travel Bureau, Selected by Paulina Olowska, an installation with works chosen by the Polish artist at the Whitechapel Gallery, London. Pierre et Gilles, Les Cosmonautes, 1991, C-Print edition after the original work Les Cosmonautes – Autoportrait, 1991. 40 x 55 cm ©Pierre...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Review: Penny and Sparrow push past Americana in "Olly Olly"

“Olly Olly,” Penny and Sparrow (I Love You / Thirty Tigers)In the first few unassuming bars of Penny and Sparrow’s new album, “Olly Olly,” it is not immediately apparent that this collection of songs signifies a shift for duo Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. “Adeline” is a stripped-back love song that is both existential and hopeful. Reach the 2:40 mark, though, and subtle distortions that echo the style of Bon Iver tease what the next 11 tracks will show — that Penny and Sparrow are ready to push beyond the Americana bounds that they are known for.“Olly Olly” leans into...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Tanya Tagaq

Inuk singer-composer Tanya Tagaq turns history into a howl of rage on new Saul Williams and Gonjasufi produced album, Tongues. The art of Inuk singer and multidisciplinary artist Tanya Tagaq has always been inseparable from her heritage and origins in Nunavut, Canada’s northernmost territory. The Inuit culture and harsh natural and social realities of her homeland not only helped shape her distinct throat singing and musical style, but also stirred an activist undercurrent in her works. Early solo albums Sinaa and Auk/Blood and collaborations with the Kronos Quartet surfaced these concerns in solemn swirls of avant-folk that invited empathy for the struggles of the Inuit. But as is always the case with overlooked pain, it soon turned into frustration, then anger. This crescendo of emotions has been unfurling in Tagaq’s life within and outside music for the past decade.
MUSIC
The Independent

