Kudos-Proof: An Interview With Decius

Inuk singer-composer Tanya Tagaq turns history into a howl of rage on new Saul Williams and Gonjasufi produced album, Tongues. The art of Inuk singer and multidisciplinary artist Tanya Tagaq has always been inseparable from her heritage and origins in Nunavut, Canada’s northernmost territory. The Inuit culture and harsh natural and social realities of her homeland not only helped shape her distinct throat singing and musical style, but also stirred an activist undercurrent in her works. Early solo albums Sinaa and Auk/Blood and collaborations with the Kronos Quartet surfaced these concerns in solemn swirls of avant-folk that invited empathy for the struggles of the Inuit. But as is always the case with overlooked pain, it soon turned into frustration, then anger. This crescendo of emotions has been unfurling in Tagaq’s life within and outside music for the past decade.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO