If you’re an IOS user, there’s a new way to keep in contact with your closest friends by snapping pictures, thanks to Locket Widget. This freshly-released app is #1 on the app store for the social networking category, and it’s easy to use! The steps are simple: once the app has been downloaded, you must create a widget that will stay on your home screen, add up to five friends, then start taking pictures. The pictures will appear on the dedicated widget in real-time.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO