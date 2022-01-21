Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty. Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16. It was a hugely disappointing end to Osaka's reign in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis. "I'm speechless, I can't stop smiling," said the 20-year-old Anisimova.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO