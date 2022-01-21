ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tech Bytes: Peloton fitness products, Amazon clothing store, IRS facial recognition

By Megan Talley
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Peloton officials are denying a report that the exercise company is stopping production on bikes and treadmills. Peloton’s CEO says leaks led to speculative reporting. However, he did admit efforts to...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

The IRS will soon make you use facial recognition to access your taxes online

The Internal Revenue Service will require people who access and pay their taxes online to enroll in a third-party facial recognition company starting this summer (h/t Krebs on Security). Even those who have already registered on IRS.gov with a username and password will have to provide a government ID, a copy of a utility bill, and a selfie to ID.me, the Virginia-based identity verification company. You’ll take a video selfie with whatever webcam or mobile device you’re using to sign up, which seems likely to cause problems for people with older hardware or who don’t have access to one.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Tech#Bytes#Whtm#Starting
The Independent

Woman sparks debate over her tip to make Amazon packages ship faster: ‘It pushed my order’

A woman has allegedly discovered a way to make her Amazon packages arrive even faster, and a mix of viewers are saying that this hack either does - or does not - work.In a video posted on TikTok last month, @prettylittlediy explained a way to change the delivery date of your order. First, she showed the Amazon app and clicked on one of her orders, a plaid skirt, that was expected to arrive on a Sunday. @prettylittlediy #greenscreenvideo #amazon #amazonprime #amazonfavorites #amazonshopping #amazonchristmas #amazonchristmasfinds #amazonchristmaslist #amazonholiday #amazonhack #lifehack #hack #hacks #tiktokhacks #tiktokhack #learnontikok #happyshopping #onlineshopping #onlineshoppinghack ♬ Sleigh Ride...
TECHNOLOGY
WCPO

Amazon plans to open its first clothing store

Amazon announced plans Thursday to open its first brick-and-mortar clothing store. Amazon Style, which will be located in Los Angeles, will offer women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories, the company said. "Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room, where they can...
CINCINNATI, OH
knowtechie.com

Amazon steps back into brick & mortar with high-tech clothing stores

Whatever the reasons, physical visits to a physical shopping containment unit (see: the mall) rebounded last year. Not one to sit on the sidelines while consumers and their money are out there for the picking, Amazon is sliding back into brick and mortar with high-tech clothing stores called Amazon Style, starting later this year in Glendale, CA.
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
IRS
MySanAntonio

Video Gives a First Look at Amazon's High-Tech Clothing Store

For years, Amazon has been asserting itself in the brick-and-mortar grocery space through ventures like Amazon Go and its Whole Foods acquisition. Now the ecommerce giant wants to take care of your clothes, too. On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will be introducing its first-ever physical apparel store in Los...
APPAREL
CNBC

Amazon is opening a real-world clothing store with high-tech fitting rooms

Amazon is launching its first apparel store, called Amazon Style, the company announced Thursday. The first location, based in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California, will open later this year. Amazon has experimented with physical retail formats in grocery and books, but it has never sold clothing or shoes...
GLENDALE, CA
biometricupdate.com

Suprema plans facial recognition access control focus, new product in 2022

Suprema’s business strategy for 2022 is heavily focused on the BioStar 2 biometric access control platform, facial recognition, and mobile access control, the company revealed to partners from more than 80 countries at its 2022 Global Partner Summit this week. A new facial recognition product and an update to...
SOFTWARE
abc17news.com

Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, just the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already accounts for more than 10% of all clothes sold in the U.S. Amazon said Thursday that the store, which will sell women’s and men’s clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California. Experts say that if Amazon should roll out the concept it would be a fresh challenge to traditional clothing sellers as it would give the online behemoth more data and shopper insights that could bolster its power in fashion selling.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

New Amazon Store to Sell Clothing

Amazon will launch a new apparel store — dubbed Amazon Style — in Glendale, California, later this year, the company announced Jan. 20. Amazon Style will offer women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories in its store at The Americana at Brand shopping and entertainment complex, the company says in a press release.
GLENDALE, CA
therealdeal.com

Amazon to open a tech-driven clothing store in Americana at Brand

Amazon.com, the world’s largest ecommerce retailer, is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint in Los Angeles County with a first-ever clothing boutique in Glendale and another grocery store in Whittier. The Seattle-based company plans to open a new clothing boutique called Amazon Style this year in Glendale, its latest entry into...
WHITTIER, CA
TrendHunter.com

Facial Recognition Checkouts

Aldi’s first contactless pilot store on Greenwich High Street in London leverages facial age estimation technology to allow for the purchase of age-restricted products such as alcohol. The technology helps to speed up the checkout process for Challenge 25 items like wine, beer and spirts, and customers can use their face and the Aldi Shop&Go app without needing to present their identification. For those who do not wish to make the most of this technology, a store colleague provides service.
TECHNOLOGY
wccbcharlotte.com

Amazon To Launch Amazon Style, An In-Person Clothing Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new frontier for Amazon: it’s adding to its line of physical stores with an apparel store, called Amazon Style. The move may seem weird at a time when in-person shopping seems to be on the decline, but store purchases still make up more than 85 percent of U.S. retail sales. Right now, Amazon is the largest clothing retailer in the nation.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy